Public Health

Singapore central bank urges prudence in bank finances amid pandemic recovery

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s central bank urged banks on Monday to keep their finances strong and resilient to “shocks”, in case of an abrupt rise in unemployment and business insolvencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economic...

