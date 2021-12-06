Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday – Al Arabiya

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman s tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.Looming over the week's events, however, has been the 2018 murder of Saudi critic...
