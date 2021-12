After the CFL missed the entirety of 2020 and saw a delay in 2021, the 108th Grey Cup is nearly here. Before the league kicked off this year there was some doubt if the season would even take place. Additionally, in March it was announced that the CFL and XFL were officially talking about a possible business relationship. After many months of silence and speculation, the two leagues announced they would be going their own way for the time being.

