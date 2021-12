CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A second half surge led Northern Iowa to a comeback win over the South Dakota State women’s basketball team Saturday. The Panthers outscored the Jackrabbits 31-11 the final 16 minutes of the game and won 59-50. The first quarter was even between the two teams with the Panthers having a 13-11 lead after one. UNI led 17-16 with 8:47 left in the first half when SDSU went on a 10-2 run to go up 26-19 with 6:25 left. SDSU then took a 30-24 lead into the locker room.

