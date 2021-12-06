ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron COVID-19 variant spreading ahead as holiday season begins

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania and New Jersey joined the growing list of states...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS Boston

‘Historically Low Level Of Blood’: Red Cross Looking For Donors This Holiday Season

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — To help fill a historically low blood supply, the American Red Cross is offering an incentive to anyone who wants to give this holiday season. The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Their blood supply is the lowest it has been in ten years. “This has been a crazy time, right now, the Red Cross is seeing a historically low level of blood supply,” explained Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross MA. With the holidays coming up, the Red Cross anticipates the supply to drop even more. “That week...
CHARITIES
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese Mandating Masks For Masses, Weddings And Funerals Around Christmas Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Archdiocese on Thursday announced new mask mandates for the holiday season. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone mask up if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules start on Dec. 18, and last through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Holiday Season
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

8 Christmas stores in the USA where the holidays never end

Even Santa's elves can't compete with these over-the-top Christmas stores. If the holiday season makes you feel downright merry (or even if it just makes you feel a little bit... meh!), a trip to one of the USA's full-blown Christmas stores is an over-the-top experience you shouldn’t pass up. After all, why offer fabulous merch like snow globes, tinsel, and ornaments for just one short month when you can celebrate the holidays all year long?
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Trussville Tribune

Home services: Keeping a merry, bright and rodent-free home

By Mary Leigh Oliver, Auburn University As temperatures continue to drop, the warm indoors entice unwanted guests and pests. Rats and mice may make a surprise appearance this holiday season. Not only do rats and other rodents cause fright, but they can also harm humans by spreading disease, destroying property or even biting. By understanding […]
GARDENING
CBS DFW

Moms At Genesis Women’s Shelter Remembered This Christmas Thanks To Texas Jewelry Company

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The co-owners of local jewelry line Allie + Bess took jewelry supplies to the Genesis Women’s Shelter to help the kids staying there make bracelets to give to their moms for the holidays. Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are local moms and friends who co-founded Allie and Bess in August of 2019. With an initial investment of just $100, the brand has expanded exponentially to now operate with a run rate of more than $2.5M. They say they wanted to ensure the moms are remembered this holiday season. “During the holidays, kids are for sure the focus and sometimes the mothers get forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they feel special and loved during this holiday season,” Callarman described. They say some of the kids got so into making the jewelry for their moms, that they made matching necklaces or bracelets for themselves.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy