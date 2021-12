Njoku (COVID-19) tweeted twice this week that he is not experiencing symptoms. Njoku's availability for Sunday's game against Baltimore hangs in the balance while he quarantines. "I am hopeful, but we have to plan if we do not have him," head coach Kevin Stefanski told Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal about Njoku. "If we have him, that would be great." If Njoku is fully vaccinated, he could play if he has two negative tests separated by 24 hours and is activated by 4:00 PM Saturday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO