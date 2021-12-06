ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Five grabs against Niners

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Metcalf caught five of eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Niners#Texans
49erswebzone

How are the 49ers going to defend DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?

320 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers face off against a division rival in the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, riding off a three-game win streak after an impressive, hard-fought 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Seattle player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: DK Metcalf over 63.5 yards

The Washington Football Team had just 179 net passing yards last week against the Carolina Panthers, but wide receiver Terry McLaurin was on the receiving end of 103 of them. Washington has won its last two games and McLaurin will try to lead his team to a third on Monday Night Football against a Seattle Seahawks team that has lost five of its last six. McLaurin is one of the biggest names in the matchup, but does that make him worthy of backing in your Washington vs. Seattle Monday Night Football NFL player props?
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Suffer Injuries and Insult Against Seahawks

HOUSTON -- Losing is one thing for the Houston Texans. Losing key names for the foreseeable future is another. The Texans' 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks looks to sting twice as hard for different reasons. Houston drops to 2-11, but could also be playing without several defenders entering the final four games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Why the 49ers Need Dee Ford to Return Against the Seahawks

Fred Warner will miss the first game of his career versus Seattle. It is a game that, despite the Seahawks being in a poor state, cannot be overlooked. The 49ers have won only ONCE in Seattle since 2011 dating back to the season finale in 2019 when Dre Greenlaw clinched the NFC West with his game saving goal line stand.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Makes five grabs

Dallas rushed three times for four yards and caught all five of his targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 17-15 loss to Washington. Dallas saw starting tailback Alex Collins lose a fumble in the first half, which along with Seattle trailing later worked in his favor. Although Dallas wasn't particularly productive from a yardage standpoint, he still tied for the team lead in receptions, catching everything thrown his way. Given the Seahawks' banged-up backfield, Collins' underwhelming play and Dallas' presence as a pass catcher within a struggling offense, his stock is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 13's divisional game versus the 49ers.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks: Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel among 6 inactives for Niners

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) LB Marcell Harris (concussion) LB Fred Warner (hamstring) Linebacker Fred Warner was pushing to play. However, he is inactive for the first time in his career after suffering a hamstring strain last week against the Minnesota Vikings. On Saturday, San Francisco downgraded linebacker Marcell Harris from...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Full practice Thursday

Metcalf (foot) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. One day removed from his limited listing on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Metcalf handled every rep as the Seahawks manage a foot issue that has bothered him since Week 4. While he produced no matter who was under center before the team's Week 9 bye -- a 39-580-8 line on 56 targets -- he's managed to haul in just eight of 20 passes for 70 yards and no scores over the last three games, all with Russell Wilson directing the offense. Metcalf and Wilson will attempt to get back on track Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy