Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Five grabs against Niners

Dallas rushed three times for four yards and caught all five of his targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 17-15 loss to Washington. Dallas saw starting tailback Alex Collins lose a fumble in the first half, which along with Seattle trailing later worked in his favor. Although Dallas wasn't particularly productive from a yardage standpoint, he still tied for the team lead in receptions, catching everything thrown his way. Given the Seahawks' banged-up backfield, Collins' underwhelming play and Dallas' presence as a pass catcher within a struggling offense, his stock is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 13's divisional game versus the 49ers.
