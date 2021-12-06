Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in TD in win

Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers. Signed earlier in the week to shore up an injury-plagued backfield, Peterson wound up leading Seattle in carries on the day, and while he didn't gain much yardage, his one-yard TD run in the second quarter was a big one. Not only did it begin a comeback from a 17-7 deficit, it was the 126th touchdown of Peterson's career, moving him into a tie with the legendary Jim Brown for 10th place on the NFL's all-time list. AP is also now one of only four players in history with 120 rushing TDs, joining Marcus Allen, LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith in a very exclusive club. Whether this winds up being the lone highlight of his tenure with the Seahawks could depend on the health of Alex Collins (abdomen) heading into a Week 14 clash with the Texans.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO