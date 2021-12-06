ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in TD in win

 7 days ago

Lockett caught seven of eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers....

Washington into NFC playoff picture with Seattle Seahawks win

A last-minute interception by Kendall Fuller ensured the Washington Football Team beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 to register their third consecutive victory.Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson masterminded a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final three minutes and hit wide receiver Freddy Swain on a 32-yard touchdown toss, but was picked off by cornerback Fuller on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.Washington running back JD McKissic made his former team pay by catching a touchdown pass from signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and running for another score before being taken off in the fourth with a suspected head injury.The Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs appeared slim following the loss, which was their third in a row.Washington, meanwhile, jumped into the last NFC wildcard spot with the victory and will next take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada. Read More Ralph Hasenhuttl ready to press ‘reset button’ at SouthamptonNikola Jokic returns to help Denver Nuggets beat Miami HeatFootball rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial
Late TD drive comes up short, and Seahawks suffer 'devastating' loss to Washington

Nov. 30—PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The late comeback that gave Seattle hope maybe made it feel all that much worse. Dead in the water for much of the night, the Seahawks drove 96 yards for a touchdown in 2:04 that set up a tying two-point play with 15 seconds left Monday night against the Washington Football Team.
Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 13, 2021: Advanced model says start Jamaal Williams, sit Tyler Lockett

Even before Robert Woods was lost for the season, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had established himself as the top WR in all of Fantasy football. He was given a new running mate in Week 10 when the Rams added Odell Beckham Jr. to the fold. The former Browns receiver had 10 targets and five catches against the Green Bay Packers last week. In Week 13, he'll look for a more efficient performance against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the fifth-most catches to opposing wide receivers this season. Where should Beckham and Kupp be in your Fantasy football rankings?
Russell Wilson
Tyler Lockett
Seahawks' Adrian Peterson: Makes history with TD

Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers. Signed earlier in the week to shore up an injury-plagued backfield, Peterson wound up leading Seattle in carries on the day, and while he didn't gain much yardage, his one-yard TD run in the second quarter was a big one. Not only did it begin a comeback from a 17-7 deficit, it was the 126th touchdown of Peterson's career, moving him into a tie with the legendary Jim Brown for 10th place on the NFL's all-time list. AP is also now one of only four players in history with 120 rushing TDs, joining Marcus Allen, LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith in a very exclusive club. Whether this winds up being the lone highlight of his tenure with the Seahawks could depend on the health of Alex Collins (abdomen) heading into a Week 14 clash with the Texans.
NFL player Tyler Lockett pays tribute to Oklahoma Cancer Center on pregame cleats

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NFL Seattle Seahawks player and Tulsa native Tyler Lockett is continuing to highlight his hometown of Tulsa with custom pregame cleats. This week, Lockett is highlighting Tulsa's Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, the area's most comprehensive cancer center. OCSRI said in a news release that...
Seahawks Special Teams Shine In Win Over 49ers

As the Seahawks prepared for Sunday's game against the 49ers, the punt team saw a particular look the San Francisco sometimes shows that might be vulnerable to a fake punt. And only a couple of minutes into the game, following a three-and-out on Seattle's first possession, the Seahawks saw that look.
2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee: Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was named the Seahawks' 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, given to a player for his excellence both on and off the field. Read more: https://shwks.com/f299ru.
Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 30-23 vs. 49ers

The Seahawks completed a season sweep of the 49ers in a game that featured a little bit of everything. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast. Steve Raible Interview (01:41) Pete Carroll Postgame Presser (11:37) Dee Eskridge Postgame Presser (28:46) Quandre Diggs Postgame Presser (30:53) Carlos Dunlap...
Instant Lookback: Tyler Lockett Over The Shoulder Touchdown

"And that was a perfect pass from Russell Wilson, over the shoulder, drops in the rainbow to Tyler Lockett for 12 yards and a touchdown and the Seahawks are rolling!" Be sure to cast your Pro Bowl vote for Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett here. Seahawks players, dancers, and staff...
Seahawks cash in on Jimmy Garoppolo INT with Russell Wilson’s second TD

The Seahawks trailed by nine points with less than two minutes to play in the first half. They now lead by seven. Jimmy Garoppolo threw his second interception of the day — the fifth turnover between the two teams — on a pass intended for George Kittle. Quandre Diggs returned the pick 29 yards to the San Francisco 28.
Wilson has 2 TD passes as Seahawks beat Texans 33-13

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and Hall of Famer Steve Largent share a birthday and were both born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The pair now has another thing in common after Lockett’s big game Sunday helped the Seahawks (5-8) to a 33-13 win over the Houston Texans (2-11).
Analysis: Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf Cook Cover 1 Robber

The Seahawks' offense experienced a bounceback performance in terms of points scored versus the 49ers, putting 23 on the board as a unit. Key to that was quarterback Russell Wilson hitting the throws that, when the offense is firing on all cylinders, he typically completes. Of course, in the weeks...
Scuffling Seahawks look for 2nd win in a row

HOUSTON — The Seattle Seahawks will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season Sunday when they visit the woeful Houston Texans, losers of 10 of their past 11. Seattle (4-8) got a 30-23 victory against the 49ers last week to snap a three-game skid as...
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two scores in win

Wilson completed 17 of 28 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Texans. He also ran twice for eight yards. Wilson put together his best game since returning from finger surgery in Week 10, tossing a 55-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett and a one-yard score to Gerald Everett. We haven't seen many deep shots from Wilson since his injury, so his connection with Lockett demonstrated that the 33-year-old quarterback is as close to 100 percent as he can get. Nevertheless, he'll have a tough matchup against the Rams -- which are fourth in the league with 32 sacks entering their Week 14 Monday night matchup against the Cardinals -- in Week 15.
