Steven Gerrard admits he will be happy to give up his hero status at Liverpool on his return as Aston Villa manager.Former Liverpool captain Gerrard enjoyed a stellar 17-year senior career there, guiding the Reds to Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and League Cup glory with his talismanic performances.Gerrard – who scored 186 goals and had 145 assists in 710 appearances for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 – returns to Anfield just a month into his reign as Villa boss with a “smile on my face” but determined to play down the occasion.“The noise is for other people to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO