Member Info for Jtan

 4 days ago

While politicians are conceptualising new ways to lock the public up over a cold:. You should probably stop getting defensive, your fight isn't with me it's with smithy. Listen to other people's opinions, they might just be right. Youre looking at a short term uptrend. Short term counts for...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks weaker on impact of 'plan B' rules

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday, with travel and hospitality shares under the cosh following the introduction of so-called 'plan B' Covid-19 restrictions in England. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.22% at 7,321.26, and the FTSE 250 was 0.35% weaker at 23,148.04. Sterling...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Aroundtown SA announces debt optimization through successful bond issuance and launch of shorter-term bond buyback

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces debt optimization through successful bond issuance and launch of shorter-term bond buyback 09-Dec-2021 / 18:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Directa Plus (DCTA)

Further to the announcement made at 12.30 p.m. today, the Placing and the Subscription have now closed and the Bookbuild has been successfully concluded. Participants in the Placing will be contacted by the Joint Brokers as soon as practicable to confirm their allocations. A further announcement will be made in due course confirming details of the Fundraise.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Galliford Try (GFRD)

IN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins UK education construction deal. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Go-Ahead stopped by rail contract "errors" SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Go-Ahead stopped by rail contract "errors" UK dividends calendar - next 7 days. Galliford Try performing well despite inflation and supply chain woes. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Atb
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 09/12/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -17.73 at 7319.32 points, a movement of -0.24%, showing a weak fall in the market. Melrose (MRO) was a well traded share, with approximately £2,539.2m (0.381%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 38% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: FirstGroup swings to interim profit; eyes dividend payments

FirstGroup PLC - Aberdeen, Scotland-based transport company - Reports improved earnings for first half ended September 25. Including discontinued operations, revenue increases 0.3% year-on-year to GBP3.11 billion, while it swings to pretax profit of GBP516.5 million from GBP100.1 million loss. Intends to commence regular dividends "within next 12 months". Says no change to annual expectations, despite uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P flashes caution signal for lower-rated U.S. tech companies

* Major U.S. indexes dip; small caps weaker; Transports. * Energy weakest major S&P sector; healthcare sole gainer. Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P FLASHES CAUTION SIGNAL FOR...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-2022: A year of transition, but S&P 500 to gain - WFII

* Major U.S. indexes mixed; DJI green, S&P 500 slips, Nasdaq. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; healthcare leads. Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. 2022: A YEAR...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 09 December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Dividend Declaration KraneShares ICAV

The Directors of KraneShares ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 16 December 2021, record date as of the 17 December 2021 & payment date is the 30 December 2021:. Share Class Description. Per Share Rate (Provisional) KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar higher as virus restrictions knock risk sentiment

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a. basket of currencies on Thursday as increased restrictions in. parts of the world to contain the spread of COVID-19, including. the new Omicron variant, tempered investors' appetite for. riskier currencies. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was up 0.3%...
CURRENCIES
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins UK education construction deal

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - construction firm based in Uxbridge - Appointed to GBP7 billion UK Department for Education 2021 construction framework, winning eight lots of work as part of the UK government's four-year framework spanning across England. Galliford Try also says it has won a new GBP55 million contract to build the Galashiels Community Campus on behalf of Scottish Borders Council and Hub South East.
CONSTRUCTION
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Nations
Life Style Extra

Form 8.3 - Cloudcall Group PLC

Form 8.3 - Cloudcall Group PLC. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley moves up forecast for first Fed rate hike

* Major U.S. indexes mixed; DJI green, S&P 500 down, Nasdaq. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; healthcare leads. Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY MOVES...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: LendInvest and Foresight Group assets rise

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. LendInvest PLC - London-based asset management platform and property finance group - Assets under management up 32% annually to GBP1.83 billion at September 30, from GBP1.39 billion. Funds under management up 40% to GBP2.88 billion from GBP2.06 billion. Pretax profit in six month period amounts to GBP10.2 million, swinging from GBP200,000 loss a year prior. Revenue up 30% to GBP50.8 million from GBP39.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Porvair expects revenue hike; Xtract's new discovery

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Porvair PLC - Norfolk, England-based filtration and environmental technology firm - Says revenue for year ended November 30 expected to rise 8% from GBP135.0 million a year prior. Says "lower aerospace revenue offset by growth in laboratory, metal melt and general industrial segments". Adjusted earnings per share tipped to be at the top end of market forecasts. To report annual results on January 31.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower as investors mull UK GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Friday following downbeat closes in the US and Asia, as investors digest the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 30 points lower at 7,291. Figures out earlier from the Office for National...
MARKETS
osxdaily.com

How to Take Full Web Page Screen Shots on Mac the Easy Way

Need to take a full web page screen shot on the Mac? There’s a very easy way to do it, but it does not include using the Mac screenshot tools since the feature is not currently available in macOS. Not to worry though, as we have a very easy approach to capture full page screenshots of websites.
SOFTWARE
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE flat as sterling drops on GDP data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier small losses to trade flat by midday on Friday, while sterling was weaker as investors digested disappointing UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,322.65, while the pound was 0.2% lower versus the dollar at 1.3199, nearing a one-year low...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

NordPass vs. LastPass: Which Should You Choose to Manage Your Passwords?

It is essential to use a password manager to conveniently generate and store passwords securely. While most password managers offer similar features, they each have some unique points. LastPass is a popular choice, while NordPass (by the team behind NordVPN) is relatively new. So which is the best choice for your needs?
TECHNOLOGY

