ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Bielsa confirms injuries to Leeds stars Cooper, Phillips

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted that stars Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper suffered serious injury blows. The duo were taken off the field against Brentford during a thrilling 2-2 draw at...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: Our situation worries me

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is happy with the confidence he has from the board. Bielsa currently has Leeds sitting 17th on the Premier League table. But he insists: “I lead the players who deserve to be in a higher place. “Leeds trusted me, and my salary proves it. Of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brighton 0-0 Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa on 'an important point' for visitors

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side's goalless draw at Brighton was "an important point" for his side, who remain just outside the Premier League relegation zone. Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Liam Cooper
fourfourtwo.com

Marcelo Bielsa eager to keep Kalvin Phillips in the heart of Leeds’ midfield

Marcelo Bielsa says he has no intention of turning Leeds linchpin Kalvin Phillips into a central defender. Phillips was outstanding as a centre-half in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last week, nullifying England team-mate Harry Kane. But Bielsa insists Phillips, England’s player of the year, is most effective as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City challenge Man Utd for Leeds midfielder Phillips

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Sun says Phillips shone for Marcelo Bielsa's side on their return to the Premier League last season and soon broke into Gareth Southgate's England squad. The 25-year-old then starred as the Three Lions made it all the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa happy with Brighton point after halftime change

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was happy with an improved second-half for their 0-0 draw at Brighton. Bielsa gave his thoughts on the match, explaining how the two halves differed. “In the first half, the differences were clear," said Bielsa. “In the second half, the game was even, with opportunities...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Leeds Stars Cooper#Argentine#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa explains halftime hook for Phillips

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa hooked England midfielder Kalvin Phillips at halftime of their 0-0 draw at Brighton. The manager later explained why he decided to replace England international Phillips. He said: “It was a change because I thought the characteristics of Pascal Struijk were better suited to the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds manager has 'doubts' over football's future

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he has "doubts" for football's future because a hectic fixture calendar is making the sport "worse". Bielsa's side sit 17th in the Premier League, with only two wins this season. The Argentine acknowledges his side's running statistics are lower that last season but he says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa insists Firpo gradually improving

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa insists Junior Firpo is gradually improving. Firpo made his return to the side from the bench in the recent 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, before being handed a start in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Bielsa said: "Junior is a player that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa warns Phillips: No player untouchable

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa insists none of his players are untouchable. Kalvin Phillips was hooked at half-time against Brighton on Saturday. After the 0-0 draw, Bielsa said: “It's very difficult to imagine that a player can never be substituted. “I thought Pascal was better suited to the second half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Vieira has transformed Crystal Palace

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been impressed by the work of Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace ahead of tonight's clash. Under Vieira, the Eagles are are currently 11th in the Premier League table. Bielsa praised his opposite number on how the team plays under his guidance. “He has changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa 'very, very impressed' by Forshaw

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with Adam Forshaw's form. The midfielder again impressed for victory over Crystal Palace. Bielsa said, “Very, very impressed with him. “To be fair and sincere, I didn't expect him to come back to who he was before. “And to have achieved it in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa admits ‘Leeds can breathe again’ after late win over Crystal Palace

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said “we can breathe again” after Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched his side a much-needed 1-0 win against Crystal Palace Raphinha converted his spot-kick in the third minute of added time after Leeds skipper Liam Cooper’s header had struck Palace defender Marc Guehi on the hand in the area.It was a dramatic finale to what looked like being another frustrating stalemate for Bielsa’s side, who sealed just their third Premier League win of the season.“It was a relief, we can breathe again and it was very satisfying,” said Bielsa, who was clearly delighted his players responded positively...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds midfielder Phillips: I'd never fall out with Bielsa

Kalvin Phillips insists he would never fall out with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa caused controversy when Phillips was taken off at half-time against Brighton last weekend. The England midfielder played 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, with Leeds stealing a late 1-0 win. Speaking after the game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy