​Bielsa confirms injuries to Leeds stars Cooper, Phillips

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said “we can breathe again” after Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched his side a much-needed 1-0 win against Crystal Palace Raphinha converted his spot-kick in the third minute of added time after Leeds skipper Liam Cooper’s header had struck Palace defender Marc Guehi on the hand in the area.It was a dramatic finale to what looked like being another frustrating stalemate for Bielsa’s side, who sealed just their third Premier League win of the season.“It was a relief, we can breathe again and it was very satisfying,” said Bielsa, who was clearly delighted his players responded positively...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO