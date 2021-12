Marcelo Bielsa remains adamant that injuries to key players and the small size of his squad are not the reason behind his side’s poor results.Leeds are bidding to avoid a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday at Brighton, which could see them slip back into the bottom three.Whites fans have urged the club to strengthen in January, but Bielsa insists the blame lies with him and that the transfer window does not hold the answers.“To summarise, I think the club has put enough human resources at my disposal for the results to be different,” he said.“I can’t...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO