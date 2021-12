HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood family says darkness cannot exist in the light. As the Ecksteins lit their menorah Monday night, they worked to dispel darkness caused by the person who stole a Hanukkah display that was in front of their home. “Our menorah was stolen right in front of our eyes and we had an opportunity to sulk and be sad and depressed or to change it. We decided to do the opposite, to not sulk and run away, but to light something that’s greater and bigger and nine-footer instead of a six-footer,” said Arthur Eckstein. The nine-foot menorah now stands tall...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO