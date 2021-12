DOOLITTLE, Mo.- Crews have shut down the westbound lanes of I-44 in Doolittle because of an overturned semi-truck. The semi rolled over at the 180-mile marker around 10:45 a.m., and crews with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District are on scene working the incident. The MoDOT Traveler Map says lane closures could last three hours […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO