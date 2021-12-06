ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Fulfills Terminally-Ill Fan’s Wish With Zoom Call: 'I Appreciate You'

By Jennifer Manongdo
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
“Funhouse” singer Pink helped a fan check off a major goal of her bucket list as she engaged in a virtual meeting with her long-time supporter who is in hospice care battling bone cancer. Pink sat down for a fun 30-minute Zoom call with one of her "biggest" admirers,...

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Pink's Heart-to-Heart With Dying Fan Completing Bucket List

Diane Berberian, a veteran elite runner and Ironman triathlete, is facing her final days in hospice care because of a cancer diagnosis. But while she's spent the last several months ticking off items on her bucket list, a big one remained: to talk with her favorite musician (and fellow Philadelphia native), Pink.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch P!nk hold heartwarming Zoom chat with terminally ill fan

P!nk has always appeared to be one of the nicest pop stars on the circuit, and she enhanced that idea by holding a sweet Zoom chat with one of her terminally ill fans this week. The singer took time out of her hectic schedule to connect with Diane Berberian, 63,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Pink Helps Terminally Ill Fan Check Off Bucket-List Item With Sweet Zoom Chat

P!nk took time out of her busy schedule recently to connect with a terminally ill fan over Zoom. Sixty-three-year-old Diane Berberian is currently in hospice with terminal bone cancer, and she shared a portion of her chat with the pop star on social media. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!!” the triathlete and Ironman competitor captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
