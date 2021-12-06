Zoning Board of Adjustment Regular Meeting

The City of Tiffin Architectural Board of Review will host a hearing Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at in the training room at City Hall, 51 E. Market St., on the basement level. To be discussed are a facade enhancement reapplication, regarding a canopy replacement, at 280 S. Washington St., put forth by Jody O'Millian of the Tiffin American Legion; ADA compliance of a front door/entryway at 68 S. Washington St., put forth by New Housing Ohio/Hannah Luhring; and a preliminary discussion about 129 S. Washington St., put on the table by ReinX3/Weston Reinbolt.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO