Politics

Zoning Board of Adjustment Regular Meeting

southorange.org
 7 days ago

To join the meeting please click the link to the right. You must register prior...

www.southorange.org

ocoee.org

Planning & Zoning Meeting

The Planning and Zoning meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month (and 4th Wednesday, if needed) at 6:30 p.m. Agendas are available prior to the meetings. Minutes are available following approval. Members. The commission consists of 5 members. Only city residents may serve on the commission. Subsequent...
OCOEE, FL
copley.oh.us

Board of Trustees Special Meeting

The Copley Township Board of Trustees has called a Special Meeting, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00am, at Copley Town Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, OH 44321, to discuss hiring of personnel in the Fire Department. The meeting will be open to the public. Janice Marshall, Township Administrator.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
tetoncountywy.gov

BCC Regular Meeting Action Report

A summary of actions taken at regular Teton County Board of Commission meetings. ____________________________________________________________________________________. The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved items 1,4,5,6,9, and15 as part of their consent agenda as well as the following items that were discussed at the meeting:. Approved with exception of Jackson Hole Winery, which...
TETON COUNTY, WY
aatwp.org

December Board of Review Meeting

The December Board of Review meeting for Ann Arbor Charter Township will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 am via video conference call. At the day and time of the meeting click here to participate via Zoom video meeting. Or to participate via telephone only:. Dial: 312 626...
ANN ARBOR, MI
rhinotimes.com

County Zoning Board Meets Dec. 8 To Hear Multiple Cases

A lot of people take it easy in December, however, the members of the Guilford County Planning Board will continue working hard for now since the board has several cases to hear at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. That night, the board will hear three rezoning cases as it...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cityoflorain.org

Rescheduled: Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission Monthly Meeting

The City of Lorain Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission Monthly Meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 8th at 9:00am in City Council Chambers. (This is in place of the regularly scheduled meeting on December 1, 2021) Questions can be directed to the City of Lorain Building Department...
LORAIN, OH
myleaderpaper.com

Rockwood may adjust board meeting public comment policy

Rockwood School District officials are considering changing how they hear from the community during Board of Education meetings. Board members discussed the topic at a Nov. 29 work session. Board president Jaime Bayes said the board has been discussing adjusting the patron comment period format since February. “We want to...
BALLWIN, MO
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Architectural Board to meet

The City of Tiffin Architectural Board of Review will host a hearing Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at in the training room at City Hall, 51 E. Market St., on the basement level. To be discussed are a facade enhancement reapplication, regarding a canopy replacement, at 280 S. Washington St., put forth by Jody O'Millian of the Tiffin American Legion; ADA compliance of a front door/entryway at 68 S. Washington St., put forth by New Housing Ohio/Hannah Luhring; and a preliminary discussion about 129 S. Washington St., put on the table by ReinX3/Weston Reinbolt.
TIFFIN, OH
granbydrummer.com

GRANBY PLANNING & ZONING MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

Present: Mark Lockwood, Margaret Chapple, Christine Chinni, Eric Lukingbeal. Also present: alternate Matthew Peters; Abigail Kenyon, Director of Community Development. Lockwood called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Matthew Peters was seated as an alternate. The commission voted (4-0-1) to approve the minutes of Sept. 28. Peters abstained. Public...
GRANBY, CT

