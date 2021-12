GENESEO — With how much attention is given to Kammie Ludwig and Geneseo’s offensive ability, it was the Maple Leaf defense that sealed the 61-44 victory over Rock Island. It wasn’t pretty, and at times the outcome seemed uncertain, but Geneseo allowed just 13 points in the second half to pull away from Rock Island on Saturday.

