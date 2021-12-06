ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Developer Misses Major Bond Repayment Of $179 Million

By AFP News
 7 days ago
Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules...

