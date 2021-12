Dickens, whose Madison Clark was apparently killed off in Season 4 in 2018, will return as a series regular on the second half of The Walking Dead prequel series' Season 7, which returns April 17. “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said Scott M. Gimple, content chief of The Walking Dead universe. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.” AMC and Gimple didn't reveal details of the return of Dickens' Madison, who was presumed dead after seemingly sacrificing herself to save her family and friends from a horde of walkers in the Season 4 midseason finale.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO