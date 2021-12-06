Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Steelers 2023 Free Agents: All 24 Pittsburgh Steelers About To Hit Free Agency + Who To Re-Sign
NFL free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers is quickly approaching, which means it’s that time of year to evaluate which Steelers players are slated to hit free agency this spring, and which players are worthy of bringing back and re-signing for the 2023 NFL season. GM Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks and months to build a team that can challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North division title next season. With numerous stud players such as Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all on their rookie contracts, the time is now for Pittsburgh to put together a complete roster capable of taking on the best the NFL has to offer.
7 Bears players who stepped up in 2022
The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14, which included losing their final 10 games of the year. And yet, there’s optimism about the future of this team heading into an important 2023 offseason. That’s because Chicago has north of $110 million in salary cap space, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.
LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors
The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this channel. Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 6 min ago • 7 votes. Better for the Raiders?. Trade...
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:57 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE VIDEO TO START THE SHOW!. 9:12 PMCarrotSTixsu200bwhy would the colts get rid of one of their most consistent players tho. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear...
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back
The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
Longhorns in the NFL: Playoff Divisional Round
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 postseason continued last week with five former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during Divisional Round Weekend:. Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants. Last Week: L, 7-38 at Philadelphia. Notes & Stats:...
