WWE

Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo After NXT WarGames, Will Address His Future on NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Gargano is set to address his future on this week’s WWE NXT, as noted in a promo that he cut after NXT WarGames. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano from after the show in which he thanked the fans and...

411mania.com

FanSided

WWE stars react to Johnny Gargano’s farewell speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Grayson Waller Attacks Johnny Gargano On WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano looks to be staying in WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano come to the ring to address the crowd amid rumors of his departure. The announcers had teased that Gargano would be announcing future plans, and it was implied more than once that he may be leaving the company. Candice LeRae, and their dog, was even brought to NXT for a brief backstage segment where they kissed before Gargano went to the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Emotional And Cryptic Promo After NXT WarGames

The emotional way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half and NXT has been changed more than almost anything else. The show is now almost nothing like what it was before, but one of the few constants has been some of the wrestlers. However, now it seems that we might be seeing one of the wrestlers around for a little while longer, but it might be a very little while.
WWE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Johnny Gargano
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames fallout

The fallout from WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. With their futures in question, all eyes are on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly. Gargano spoke to the crowd after WarGames and promised that he would "tell everything" on tonight's show. Gargano's contract with WWE is set to expire on December 10.
WWE
culturedvultures.com

New Details On Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Contracts

Reports have broken the news of the impending expiration of both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contracts. WWE have allegedly been fighting hard to re-sign both former champions, while a growing number of talent are fleeing WWE for greener pastures in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Champion, Johnny...
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly Get Apparent Send-Off Following WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got a post-show celebration moment following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw O’Reilly and Gargano both get written out of NXT storylines amid speculation about their futures, and after the show Tommaso Ciampa came out to share a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually joined them as did Shawn Michaels, as you can see below.
WWE
#Wargames#Combat#Promo After Nxt Wargames#Notsam
FanSided

NXT WarGames Preview and Predictions

The NXT superstars are set to settle their disputes in an all-time favorite, WarGames. This year’s theme seems to put the NXT originals versus the new generation of talent. The card features its traditional five-match outline with two WarGames bouts. Will Sunday be an official passing of the torch?. It...
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review

NXT WarGames 2021 may not have reached the heights of some of the legendary TakeOvers, but it was far from the train wreck that many NXT 2.0 critics feared it would be. Both WarGames matches and the tag team championship match all delivered, with only the two singles matches being truly underwhelming. Fabian Aichner looked particularly impressive in the tag team match, and Bron Breakker’s dominance in the main even should set him up for another title shot. The Men’s WarGames Match featured a plethora of callbacks to all eras of Johnny Gargano’s NXT career, so this really may have been his NXT swan song. If that is indeed the case, Johnny Wrestling leaves behind a legacy of greatness and an absolute mountain of truly outstanding matches that we may never see equaled, not only in NXT, but in all of WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

More Photos Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Saying Goodbye After NXT

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got what appeared to be a send-off following last night’s episode of NXT. Once cameras stopped rolling, Tomasso Ciampa came out to seemingly say goodbye to Gargano, with O’Reilly also coming out to take part. More photos from the segment have popped up online, which include Shawn Michaels saying goodbye to Gargano as well.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Possible NXT Farewells For Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE

