Shelby and New Hanover claimed N.C. High School Athletic Association boys soccer championships in the fall, and now they can claim the top spot in the final HighSchoolOT rankings. Last year's final rankings were split between NCHSAA-only ones in winter (where Cardinal Gibbons and Wedding were first) and non-NCHSAA ones in the fall (where Calvary Day was tops).

SHELBY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO