The Minnesota Vikings lost a hard-fought battle on the road. Here are the players who didn’t step up in this game. The Vikings had many of their fans believing in them once again after winning their last two games against some very good teams. Those same fans were feeling very confident about the team and their chances of going on the road and facing the 49ers. Unfortunately for the Purple, they reverted back to their formula of scoring first and having a lead late in the first half, but then allowing the opposing team to score multiple touchdowns in a row, taking the lead.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO