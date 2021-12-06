ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Jeff Bezos investing in this Indian's Indonesian Startup

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, December 6 (ANI): "Frictionless payment and offering credit to retailers so that they can more efficiently manage their cashflow are critical components of modern digital commerce," said Ganesh Rengaswamy, Managing Partner at Venture Capital firm Quona Capital, in an interview with tech publication TechCrunch earlier this year....

wsau.com

Spain to ease conditions for startups to attract entrepreneurs, investment

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s cabinet approved a suite of tax breaks for entrepreneurs and investors and simplified the process of setting up a new business on Friday as part of a new bill to make the country more attractive to startups. Known as the “startup law”, the legislation...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Decentralized Venture Capital Will Transform Startup Investing Forever

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. According to the Wall Street Journal, a group of seventeen thousand investors contributed approximately fifty million dollars within five days to ConstitutionDAO (a Decentralized Autonomous Organization) with the primary goal of purchasing the last remaining privately-owned copy of the US Constitution.
MARKETS
milwaukeesun.com

Retail Convenience start-up DroptheQ raises USD 1.15 Mn in Seed round

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/SRV): DroptheQ, a retail and food-tech venture helmed by Vaibhav Singhal, is set for an upwards trajectory having recently received funding of USD 1.15 million. The firm was invested in by Hyderabad based angel investors and raised this amount in its seed funding round which...
BUSINESS
Person
Jeff Bezos
CoinTelegraph

Indian CoinDCX crypto exchange to go global in 2022, says exec

Ongoing uncertainty around cryptocurrency regulation in India isn't stopping domestic crypto companies from launching global offerings. Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX is preparing to move forward with its global crypto-to-crypto trading platform — dubbed Cosmex — in 2022, according to a senior executive at the company. Ramalingam Subramanian, head...
WORLD
NBC Connecticut

Jeff Bezos Climate Fund Gives Millions to Energy Efficiency Start-Up BlocPower

The Bezos Earth Fund granted $5.5 million to BlocPower, a 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 company that focuses on commercial and residential building energy efficiency. BlocPower is working with large and small communities across the U.S. to decarbonize buildings, including its hometown of New York City and Ithaca, New York, which recently began a 100% decarbonization plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
#Indonesian#Startup#Indian#Ani#Managing Partner#Venture Capital#Quona Capital#Fintech#Ecommerce Marketplace Ula#Credit Suisse#B Capital Group#Sequoia Capital India#Prosus Ventures#Tencent
Indy100

Is Jeff Bezos the richest person in the world?

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on Earth, but the question a lot of people often ask is whether he is the richest person?Back in July 2021, Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO, handing over the reigns to Andy Jassy.At the time, Bezos resigned with the comfort of knowing he was the richest man in the world. But in October, Tesla’s Elon Musk surpassed him in wealth and knocked Bezos off the top spot.That being said, that’s not to minimize the high net worth and extremely lavish lifestyle Bezos has created for himself.As of December 2021, Bezos...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indonesian FinTech Startup Flip Raises $48M to Accelerate Expansion

FinTech payments startup Flip raised $48 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Insight Partners, and Insignia Ventures Partners, according to a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The fresh infusion of capital will be used to hasten the company’s growth, reinforce its operations in...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Apple's 'secret $275 billion deal with China exposed

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly signed a 'secret? $275 billion deal with Chinese authorities to bypass restrictions on his company's operations, according to newly published internal documents. Struck in 2016, the massive five-year agreement included a vow from Apple to boost the Chinese economy through investments and other business enterprises,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Is Jeff Bezos serious about protecting the environment?

The Bezos Earth Fund, set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding 44 grants totalling $443 million to organisations focused on climate justice and nature conservation.“The goal of the Bezos Earth Fund is to support change agents who are seizing the challenges that this decisive decade presents,” said Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund. “Through these grants, we are advancing climate justice and the protection of nature, two areas that demand stronger action.”However, many climate campaigners have criticised the billionaire’s efforts as greenwashing, pointing out the massive carbon footprint of Amazon and Bezos’ space programme.What...
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

100X.VC Takes Investment Tally To 70 Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. 100X.VC, India’s first venture capital (VC) to use India SAFE notes, has invested in 70 startups since class 01 in December 2019. 100X.VC operates on a cohort-based investment model. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, where two-three...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Major economy falls short of banning crypto

India wants to regulate the cryptocurrencies rather than ban them outright, NDTV has reported. Last month, New Delhi sent the domestic digital market plummeting as it announced plans to ban private virtual currencies. India's television network NDTV says the government circulated a note on the proposed bill, which says private...
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Why is the Startup Culture Dominated by Tech?

Innovations and Risks Innovations and risks are the main forces behind any startup vision. They offer founders the right frame of mind -- that with an idea you can reach global influence and growth. This seemed impossible only a few decades ago. The stories that these innovators tell are how we imagine and shape our future. Evgeny Kayumov, a founder of several IT-related companies, has been inspired by the visions many startups share. “The digital world of startups is not limited by a physical location or other such circumstances. This is what inspired me the most. Just a decade ago it was a selected few living and working in this way, but today it’s the majority of Earth’s population is impacted in one way or another by this. Another great thing is the mentality to always be looking for new ways to achieve a certain result. This mentality is encouraged in the startup culture. Adventurism can increase the efficiency of any team.” Usually, startups are initiated with an upfront mission to achieve some ambitious goal like treating illnesses with AI or changing the financial industry with tech. While these targets are challenging and have a great potential for reward, they also come with great risks. This is why startups are all about taking those risks, and inevitably failing on the way. Here, failure is not a punishment but an opportunity to learn and grow. An unshakable belief in what they do, and the stamina to take risks is the key to the success of teams behind the most successful startups. It’s the main factor for why the progress can be achieved in a startup in a short time when is rarely possible in other settings.
ECONOMY
mining.com

China’s Chengtun to invest $245m in Indonesian nickel matte project

China’s Chengtun Mining Group Co Ltd said on Thursday it would invest $245 million in a project to make nickel matte in Indonesia as a raw material for electric vehicle (EV) battery chemicals. The venture, known as PT ChengMach Nickel, will produce 40,000 tonnes per year of nickel matte on...
INDUSTRY

