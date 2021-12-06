Reward Doubled In Cold Case Murder Of Heidi Morningstar

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – An hours-long police standoff with a suspected gunman in an Antioch neighborhood ended Friday evening when the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, was shot and killed by officers. Antioch police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of James Donlon Boulevard and Hummingbird Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found a man armed with a rifle, actively shooting at cars and houses. The suspect barricaded inside a home and, according to Antioch police officer Darryl Saffold, began firing at houses, cars and even shot down a police drone. (CBS) Police said the suspect appeared to set the garage on fire and fled. He was confronted by SWAT officers outside the home and shot. Medical aid was administered at the scene but he was pronounced dead. Police believe the suspect was the only occupant of the house at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, a patrol car that had established a roadblock on James Donlan Blvd. was struck by a truck, injuring the officer who was extricated from the car by crews using the jaws of life. Antioch police car struck by truck at a roadblock, injuring the officer.

