Reward Doubled In Cold Case Murder Of Heidi Morningstar

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using a phone charger cord to strangle his mother, wrapping her body in garbage bags and leaving her in the backyard of their home in West Mifflin. Police said they were investigating a report of a missing 52-year-old woman...
Las Vegas Metro Police have announced solving another cold case murder. The case involves the murder of 22-year-old Diana Hanson in 1983. Police have now identified Johnny Blake Peterson as the person who killed Hanson.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested two people in connection to a cold case murder in 2013. In September 2013, 24-year-old Aryndel Castro of Bridgeport was reported missing. The following spring, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit got involved in the case, investigating it as a possible homicide. On Wednesday afternoon, Shawn Gibson […]
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – An hours-long police standoff with a suspected gunman in an Antioch neighborhood ended Friday evening when the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, was shot and killed by officers.
Antioch police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of James Donlon Boulevard and Hummingbird Drive around 1 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived they found a man armed with a rifle, actively shooting at cars and houses.
The suspect barricaded inside a home and, according to Antioch police officer Darryl Saffold, began firing at houses, cars and even shot down a police drone.
Police said the suspect appeared to set the garage on fire and fled. He was confronted by SWAT officers outside the home and shot. Medical aid was administered at the scene but he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the suspect was the only occupant of the house at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, a patrol car that had established a roadblock on James Donlan Blvd. was struck by a truck, injuring the officer who was extricated from the car by crews using the jaws of life.
Antioch police car struck by truck at a roadblock, injuring the officer.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury that heard the murder case against a former Pasco police officer in the 1986 killing of Ruby Doss has failed to reach a verdict. The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Superior Judge Maryann Moreno declared a mistrial Thursday afternoon. Richard Aguirre did not testify...
CROCKETT (CBS SF) — An inmate serving time for sexual assault charges in a Southern California prison has been charged with the 1996 cold case murder of Priscilla Lewis, whose body was found in the restroom of the Crockett restaurant where she worked as a waitress.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff Department announced Thursday that 51-year-old Danny Lamont Hamilton was being held on murder charges with four special enhancements — murder by lying in wait, felony murder kidnapping, felony murder burglary and felony murder during an attempted rape.
Investigators said that on September 24, 1996, Lewis — a 21-year-old resident of Vallejo...
Rose Marie Moniz, 41, was found beaten to death in her home in New Bedford, Mass., in March 2001. The murder weapons were a fireplace poker, a cast-iron fireplace kettle and a conch shell. Her murder went unsolved for more than two decades. But recently, DNA found inside the conch...
PHOENIX — Monday marked eight years since a man was murdered at a Phoenix apartment complex and authorities are increasing the reward to help solve the cold case. The new reward amount is $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of two suspects in the murder of 59-year-old Jeffrey Bellemare in 2013.
NEW WINDSOR – It was back on December 5, 2001 that 32-year-old Nancy Smith was found brutally murdered in her New Windsor home. Town detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case. To date, 900 investigative leads have been pursued by the town police, State Police, Orange...
(Undated) -- Investigators in Arizona are working with Lincoln, Nebraska police on a cold case murder from over 25 years ago. The Coconino, Arizona County Sheriff’s Office says on October 5, 1995 a dead man was found buried in the area of Forest Service Road 418, north east of Flagstaff, Arizona. Investigators says an autopsy confirmed that the man had been murdered, but an identification would take another two decades.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in a cold case murder from 1983. Ralph Williams, 59, is now behind bars at the Duval County Jail for the murder of 21-year-old Carla Lowe, a woman found beaten and run over in the road. Police believe Williams killed...
COLDWATER, Miss. — Three arrests brought justice to a Mississippi family two years after their loved one’s death. Twenty-year-old Cameron Reed was shot and killed in Coldwater in 2019. Three men have been charged with his murder. According to Coldwater police, 21-year-old Exzavian Oliver, 23-year-old Junathaen Williams, and...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington state appeals court reversed the cold-case murder convictions against a SeaTac man accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987. Detectives arrested William Earl Talbott II, now 58, in 2018 using genetic genealogy to identify him as the killer of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The practice involves finding suspects by entering crime-scene DNA profiles into public databases that people have used for years to fill out their family trees.
“I am very pleased to be able to bring some sense of relief to the victim’s family and justice to the entire community." Authorities in Bristol County were able to potentially solve a 20-year-old cold case murder by pulling DNA from a very unlikely murder weapon: a conch shell. David...
