Newark, NJ

NJBIZ Conversations: Jonathan Schultz

By NJBIZ STAFF
 7 days ago

Nearly three years ago, Onyx Equities clinched one of the biggest real estate transactions ever in New Jersey when the firm purchased most of Newark’s Gateway Center complex. The office buildings were connected to Newark Penn Station and each other by a series of elevated concourses, many of which...

Related
Multi-housing community sells in Montclair

Boasting a location in bustling downtown Montclair, a multi-housing, transit-oriented community with 163 units has traded hands. This week, JLL Capital Markets announced it represented the seller, Clarion Partners LLC, in the sale of Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station to Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC and Cigna Investment Management.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
East Orange apartment building sells for $4.4M

A 42-unit apartment building in East Orange has sold for $4.4 million, Marcus & Millichap said Dec. 7. Located at 170 N. Oraton Parkway, Regional Manager for the real estate brokerage firm’s New Jersey office James McGuckin announced the sale. Investment specialist Jed Matricaria, also based in Marcus & Millichap‘s N.J. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the private investor seller.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
WCRE reps South Jersey flex sale

Adding to the firm’s growing number of flex transactions in the region, on Dec. 2, WCRE announced the sale of 460 Black Horse Pike in Blackwood. Bernhardt Enterprises, the seller, was represented by the full service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
REAL ESTATE
507 Jonathan Road

507 Jonathan Road
MLS
Howell industrial site sells for $1.2M

A former Coatings Manufacturing location in Howell was sold for $1.2 million, Sheldon Gross Realty announced last week. A junk removal company purchased the 3.06-acre industrial property at 98 Industrial Court in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross. “For a company that transports junk, it’s difficult to envision a better...
HOWELL, NJ
Plainfield industrial building sells for $2.35M

An industrial building that was on the market for lease before being listed for sale, has sold in Middlesex County. On Dec. 9, NAI DiLeo-Bram & C0. announced Armor Poxy LLC purchased 1242A-1260 North Ave. in Plainfield from seller Turtle & Hughes for $2.35 million. NAI DiLeo-Bram Vice President Richard...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Mixed-use Hillsborough Village Center 100% preleased, Larken says

Slated to be completed this fall and having welcomed its first residents in November, Hillsborough Village Center is 100% pre-leased, Larken Associates announced on Dec. 7. Situated on the bustling Route 206 retail corridor in Hillsborough, Somerset County, the mixed-use project will feature 191 one- and two-bedroom units across nine multifamily buildings and a clubhouse, in addition to three mixed-use buildings including apartments with elevator access and 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NAI James E. Hanson helps bring Daidone Electric to Avenel

The latest deal from NAI James E. Hanson’s Lizzack-Horning team will bring an electric contractor service to Middlesex County. On Dec. 6, the independent commercial real estate firm announced it negotiated a lease for 1,030 square feet of office space at 1030 Saint Georges Ave. in Avenel. Darren Lizzack, Randy Horning and David Ukleja represented Orchard Enclave LLC, the landlord, in the transaction with Daidone Electric Inc.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
No. 9: Michele Siekerka

As President and CEO of the 20,000-member New Jersey Business & Industry Association, Siekerka has her finger on the pulse of what business owners need to succeed here. While many are no longer bound by the tough COVID-19 restrictions that hurt the national economy, many of them are struggling to find raw materials, goods and labor. Those problems will not go away quickly, and need insights from figures like Siekerka and her organization.
ECONOMY
Presenting the 2021 Manufacturing Power 50

The past 12 months were a strange mix of positive developments and significant setbacks for the state’s manufacturing industry. The COVID-19 pandemic began to ebb and operations started to return to normal. Demand picked up as businesses reopened and projects moved forward again. The economy as a whole demonstrated strength and resilience, leading business owners and executives to express confidence about the future.
ECONOMY
Slope season

It’s not Vermont, and it’s certainly not Colorado, but New Jersey’s small-yet-mighty ski industry is big business. Mountain Creek Resort Director of Marketing Evan Kovach estimates it to be a nine-figure industry. “[Considering] direct revenue from retail sales at ski shops and ski resorts, it’s close to $100 million,” Kovach said. “The hard thing to measure is the amount of convenience stores people stop at, restaurants they stop at, gas in their tanks, ancillary stuff.”
TRAVEL
No. 8: Dean Paranicas

With New Jersey’s status as the “Medicine Chest of the World,” trade groups like the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey and BioNJ, are key voices for the state’s sprawling biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. HINJ’s members include many of the world’s largest drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.
HEALTH
Economy
Real Estate
No. 6: Mordy Herzog

Keeping kosher? Herzog’s companies Kayco and Royal Wine Corp., based in Bayonne, certainly have a place in your pantry. The Herzog family started Kayco in 1948 and brought Royal Wine over to the United States from their Slovakian hometown around the same time. The kosher food industry has grown...
BAYONNE, NJ
Low industrial vacancies, lack of lab space leads to rent increases

Warehouse rent is going up across the nation, but according to a recent report from CBRE, it’s going up the most in New Jersey. According to to the commercial real estate services and investment firm, double-digit rent increases are on the horizon for many warehouse users, whether they are renewing agreements or moving to a new space. At a 64% uptick, Central Jersey has the highest increase in the U.S., while North Jersey has an increase of 40%.
ADVOCACY
COVID jobless benefits end this month for 80K in NJ

New Jersey is ending extended unemployment benefits for roughly 80,000 people as businesses across the state grapple with hiring shortages. Many of those claimants have burned through the remaining 13 weeks of extended benefits, which kicked in after they used another 49 weeks of federal and state pandemic-relief unemployment assistance the week ending Sept. 4, according to a Dec. 9 statement from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mount Carmel makes plans for 60-bed hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is planning to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Dec. 9. The health system will be filing a rezoning application and preliminary development plan for the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission. The first phase would...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jackson street sweeping company acquired by Ohio firm

Jackson-based street sweeping and property maintenance companies C&L Sweepers Services Corp., C&L General Services Corp., and C&L Disposal Services Corp. were acquired by Sweeping Corporation of America in Cleveland, the largest power sweeping company in the United States. The deal was announced Dec. 9. “SCA’s acquisition of C&L is contiguous...
OHIO STATE
Sellinger confirmed as US Attorney for District of New Jersey

The United State Senate confirmed Philip Sellinger as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Dec. 8, following his Oct. 27 nomination by President Joe Biden. Sellinger is currently co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Florham Park office, a position he’s held since 2002 after spending 18 years at Sills Cummis & Gross in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ to spend additional $48.6M on film, TV & media tax breaks

New Jersey is putting up nearly $48.6 million in tax breaks to lure film, television and media productions. The tranche of seven different awards came amid a marathon of different state subsidies and other relief programs and economic proposals heard Dec. 8 by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority at its last board meeting of 2021.
ECONOMY
Princeton University officials break ground on 400-acre campus

Princeton University officials formally broke ground Dec. 7 on a new, 400-acre campus in West Windsor. Once completed in 2025, the campus will include housing for 600 postdoctoral researchers and graduate students, as well as athletic facilities and a parking garage temperature-controlled by a new geo-exchange facility using underground thermal energy rather than electricity.
PRINCETON, NJ

Community Policy