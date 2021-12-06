ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Third time’s the charm: The Michigan Marriage Pact returns to match students for a third year

By Kaitlyn Luckoff
Michigan Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen LSA sophomore Michaela Nam took the Michigan Marriage Pact survey last year in her dorm with friends, she was intrigued by the pairing algorithm claiming to find your “perfect match” on campus. This semester, she immediately jumped at the opportunity to join the team and help connect students....

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Meet the student bringing Black illustrations to the medical field

Have you ever seen a medical illustration featuring a Black body? Social media users admitted they hadn’t when an image of a Black fetus in a Black woman’s womb went viral this month. Chidiebere Ibe, 25, is behind the image. The Nigerian medical student, who will enter Kyiv...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Teacher gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students' marks and study choices

Two important patterns in education are true world-wide. First, females outperform males in most subjects, and boys do not outperform girls in high school maths and physics. Second, more females than males enrol in higher education. However, female enrolments in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM) degrees are disproportionately low. My research with Professor Victor Lavy has shown teacher gender bias at least partly explains these low enrolments. We measured this bias in an innovative way based on how teachers graded different sets of students. We tracked the effects over many years, showing this bias distorts students’ grades in school and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Michigan Daily

Senior Goodbyes 2021

At the end of every calendar year, a new group of seniors finish their year-long positions at The Michigan Daily. From across every section, many Daily staffers write their last byline — and some even write their first — as they pen their senior goodbye, a reflection on their time within the physical (and virtual) bounds of the newsroom and a chance to thank those who most enriched their time here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCVB

Boston Children's Hospital pediatrician on rising COVID-19 cases in kids

BOSTON — According to published numbers, COVID-19 cases are rising in children in every age group. Since October, the numbers of cases in children ages 5 to 14 have more than doubled. Doctors said the reasons are not clear but said it could be the result of Thanksgiving gatherings or cold weather driving people indoors.
BOSTON, MA
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Ranks Third In The Country For Christmas Trees

If you look at the data of trees produced, and tree production acres Michigan is one of five states that produce the most Christmas trees every year. Did you know there are only two states in the country that grow and sell more Christmas trees than Michigan? You learn something new every day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Grappling with an uncertain reality as omicron and covid's third year approach

PORTLAND, Ore. - Like most people in the United States, Michael Kerr got word of the new omicron variant on Thanksgiving Day, when the news surfaced on his wife's cellphone. "We looked at it, and we were just like, 'Not now,' " said Kerr, director of strategy for the Portland Bureau of Transportation. "I think everyone's just generally feeling malaise and just utter frustration. I think people are less scared than they are just tired.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Tinder#Online Dating#The Matches#Friendship#Lsa#Stanford University#Mmp
Michigan Daily

With global rise in omicron cases, Winter study abroad students register for U-M classes as backup

As the fall semester comes to an end, there are about 300 students — according to the Center for Global and Intercultural Study — getting ready to pack their bags, fly overseas and spend Winter 2022 studying abroad. LSA junior Lillie Saperman is one of them. But with the looming threat of the omicron COVID-19 variant, Saperman, along with many other study abroad students, has also registered for a full winter course load in Ann Arbor in case of cancellations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

How UMich evaluates research, teaching in LSA tenure decisions

As time begins to tick on a full-time instructor’s tenure clock, the expectations for research, teaching and service are constantly present as the main principles evaluated during the tenure review process. These expectations vary significantly across disciplines, as tenure review is one of the most “unit-specific” procedures that affect faculty at the University of Michigan.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

‘Unpacking’ and the puzzle game of life

If I weren’t in college, I would have picked up a career as a professional organizer by now — I love organizing and discovering all the ways things can fit together in a space most efficiently. Having moved between Michigan and Tennessee at least seven times since starting college, I’ve also found a fondness for unpacking all my belongings and figuring out how they can be organized in a new space, so imagine my delight when I stumbled across a game called “Unpacking.” I was absolutely enthralled by the cute puzzle game oriented around unloading boxes in rooms and was quick to buy and play through it. What I found was a video game that went far beyond its surface story of helping the main character (you, for all intents and purposes) move into new places and, instead, played out a truly moving narrative about growing up, love and, well, unpacking.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Miami

Aldo Amenta, South Florida Quadriplegic Who Gained Fame With Exoskelton At College Graduation, Does It Again

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida quadriplegic who gained national fame in 2018 by using an exoskeleton to help walk across the stage at his college graduation at FIU, has done it again. This time, Aldo Amenta walked across the stage to receive his master’s degree in biomedical engineering. Amenta broke his neck and became paralyzed six years ago and didn’t know if he would graduate from college let alone walk at the ceremony. But he did, with support from an exoskeleton, and he did again Sunday night as the graduation crowd cheered and chanted his name. Amenta hopes to enter the biomedical industry to help others like him suffering from severe spinal injury. Amenta became a quadraplegic when he broke his neck diving into the shallow end of a swimming pool in 2015, right in the middle of his college career. He spent two weeks in a coma, suffered collapsed lungs due to an infection and experienced his heart stopping twice. He was hospitalized for two months. Once he was healthy enough, FIU offered him a scholarship under its Ignite Campaign to help him get back to school and finish his degree in electrical engineering.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
K102.5

Michigan Ranks Third In The Country For Christmas Trees

If you look at the data of trees produced, and tree production acres Michigan is one of five states that produce the most Christmas trees every year. Did you know there are only two states in the country that grow and sell more Christmas trees than Michigan? You learn something new every day.
MICHIGAN STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Grappling with an uncertain reality as omicron and covid's third year approach

PORTLAND, Ore. - Like most people in the United States, Michael Kerr got word of the new omicron variant on Thanksgiving Day, when the news surfaced on his wife's cellphone. "We looked at it, and we were just like, 'Not now,' " said Kerr, director of strategy for the Portland Bureau of Transportation. "I think everyone's just generally feeling malaise and just utter frustration. I think people are less scared than they are just tired.
PORTLAND, OR
Houston Chronicle

Grappling with an uncertain reality as omicron and covid's third year approach

PORTLAND, Ore. - Like most people in the United States, Michael Kerr got word of the new omicron variant on Thanksgiving Day, when the news surfaced on his wife's cellphone. "We looked at it, and we were just like, 'Not now,' " said Kerr, director of strategy for the Portland Bureau of Transportation. "I think everyone's just generally feeling malaise and just utter frustration. I think people are less scared than they are just tired.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy