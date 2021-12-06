ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Zarov Says His Farewell

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his last interview as host of the Friday Buzz,...

www.wortfm.org

MyNorthwest.com

Host Todd Herman says farewell on his last show on KTTH

Taken from the final personal note of the Todd Herman Show on KTTH, and edited for clarity. I was in my late… well, mid- to late-40s when I couldn’t deny the desire anymore. You see, I had been partially retired and living the life of a PayPal checker basically. What’s...
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

Jonathan Van Ness says nothing will be off-limits in his memoir

Jonathan Van Ness insists nothing is off limit in his new memoir. The 34-year-old TV star is set to release 'Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life' in April, and Jonathan has promised his fans that the memoir will be brutally honest.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

David Lee Roth Adds More Dates To His Farewell Tour

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth is adding dates to his farewell tour. Roth announced his retirement in October with a five-show residency in Las Vegas. He added four more dates to that residency today saying, “David Lee here. I had no idea how many people wanted to see me go. Okay, that sounded wrong. David Lee here, for the second time. I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go. So I’m putting more tickets on sale. And I’m gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends, like any good f*c*ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could.”
MUSIC
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ted Nugent says “rotten, hateful, soulless” Dee Snider celebrated his COVID diagnosis

American singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Ted Nugent has slammed Dee Snider over a comment that seemingly celebrated his COVID diagnosis. At the beginning of the pandemic, Nugent took a public stance refusing the COVID vaccine and tested positive for the infectious disease in April of this yer. Upon hearing the news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared some news headlines on social media about Nugent supporting COVID conspiracy theories and captioned the post “How it started, how it’s going”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears Whines About Britney's New Team, Tells Court Pop Star Is Trying To Ruin His Reputation

Jamie Spears feels victimized by his newly freed daughter and her team following his termination from her long-standing and allegedly abusive conservatorship. Britney Spears' father has filed a formal complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the pop star is purposefully trying to drag out whatever is left of the case in order to destroy whatever is left of his reputation.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Antony Sher, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Actor, Dies at 72

Antony Sher, the South Africa born theater actor known for his Shakespearean roles, has died of cancer. He was 72. The news was revealed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday. More from Variety. 'Hamlet,' 'King Lear' Highlights, as Royal Shakespeare Company Finds Streaming Home on BroadwayHD (EXCLUSIVE) Sher...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson commands attention in gorgeous tricolor dress

Jennifer Hudson seriously left her fans impressed on Tuesday as she won the Actress Award for Film at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television for her role in Respect. But not only did the groundbreaking star win big at the ceremony, she also dazzled in a gorgeous...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt Finds ‘Trouble’ With Dating Again After Angelina Jolie Split: He Wants to Meet ‘Someone Special’

Waiting for The One. Brad Pitt “would dearly love to date again” amid his ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — but he has some hesitation. “[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Late Beatles Star John Lennon’s 2 Kids Are Carrying on His Legacy: Meet Musicians Julian and Sean

John Lennon rose to fame as a vocalist and guitarist of The Beatles, the iconic British rock group that sold over 1.6 billion singles since their rise in the 1960s. The songwriter welcomed his two sons, Sean Lennon and Julian Lennon, before his death on December 8, 1980. Meet his two children who are carrying on his legacy with music careers of their own.
CELEBRITIES

