New COVID-19 Protocols At LAX Set To Take Effect For International Arrivals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAX (CBSLA) – International travelers going through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will face new COVID-19 protocols arriving into LAX due to the rise of the Omicron variant. Beginning Monday, all...

CDC May Tighten COVID-19 Testing Requirements For All International Arrivals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon tighten COVID-19 testing requirements for anyone traveling to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, amid burgeoning concern about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New COVID Testing Site At LAX Opened Due To Omicron Variant Concern

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in travel for the holidays prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID test site at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Free rapid tests are now available for passengers arriving on international flights. These tests are available 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Results come in about 15 minutes. Passengers coming from Singapore were among the first to use the new site. “I think it’s a very good measure and that’s why I did it immediately,” said Artidoro Leal, an international traveler. “When you get a negative test, you know that you’re not going to infect anybody and you’re not infected.” LA County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, was at the site’s opening, encouraging passengers to get tested. If a test comes back positive, the passenger will get a second test to confirm infection from a laboratory.
Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had arrived in the […]
U.S.-bound travelers scramble as new COVID test rules take effect

New COVID-19 testing rules for anybody traveling to the United States went into effect Monday, sending Americans scrambling over the weekend to make sure they got tested on time to fly back into the country. In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced last week that...
New hospital protocols start Friday ahead of projected COVID-19 wave

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New COVID-19 protocols are coming to New York. Governor Kathy Hochul says the state health department will be allowed to limit non-essential, non-urgent surgical procedures for hospitals with limited capacity. The executive order, signed over the weekend by Hochul, goes into effect on Friday. Hochul also...
New COVID-19 Testing Policy for International Travelers

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- If you plan to travel internationally this holiday season there’s a new tighter COVID-19 testing requirement that went into effect on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control said you will need to get a COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, no more than 1 day before you travel by air into the United States.
Flying internationally? Here's what to know as new travel restrictions take effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New travel restrictions have been released from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The guidelines state that all air travelers older than two years old and coming to the United States from a foreign country will be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed entry.
Questions About the New International Travel Rules: When Does it Take Effect? Do Cruise Passengers Need to Abide?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Earlier today, I wrote about the White House’s new official rules for international travel following President Joe Biden’s press conference. Unfortunately, he doesn’t take a lot of questions so I got a ton from readers and I had to do some research to find the answers.
COVID cases rising in LA County, possibly starting winter surge

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Exactly two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday and its associated gatherings of family and friends, Los Angeles County is seeing a resulting increase in COVID-19 cases, the public health director said Thursday, calling the trend a possible start of yet another winter surge of infections.
New CDC air travel rules established due to omicron COVID variant take effect for all international travelers coming to US Monday

New air travel restrictions, including for American citizens, established in response to the spreading omicron COVID-19 variant go into effect Monday. A Dec. 2 order by the Centers for Disease Control will require each traveler above two years old that are coming from another country to receive a negative COVID test taken no more than a day prior to their flight, or show proof of having recovered from COVID in the past 90 days.
LA County Records 1,460 New Cases Of COVID-19; 5 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported five additional deaths in Los Angeles County as a result of COVID-19. In addition, public health officials were reporting an additional 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 within the county. Currently, officials said 707 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, reminded locals that Los Angeles County is once again in the tier of “high transmission.” To date, LA County has recorded seven positive Omicron cases, and an eighth case in Long Beach County.
