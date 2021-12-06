All Facts, No Filler: A Solution For The Chinese 'Stock' Problem (Maybe)

The Market is having crazy volatility, Does that mean retreat? No. In my last piece, I mentioned that I want to own every stock that strikes my fancy I guess it is arguable whether this is a feature or a bug. For now, it is a behavior that I recognize in myself and I need to curtail at least temporarily. Long-time readers may have noticed that I employ mental devices that keep me on what I think is the right path for a trader. I recognize that I am a very fallible human being. That is why I have rules for my trading behavior. The ability to be self-aware, and understand motivations that could be a bad habit, might be a trait that could help in other areas of life. In any case, I thought I would take a break from talking about stocks that I am trading or intend to pull the trigger on and concentrate my talk about stocks that have caught my eye. I do cast a wide net, and a lot of my ideas come from trying to ingest as much news from more specialized sources like IEEE, perusing Informationweek, or even just looking at what stock symbols are exhibiting high volume that day. By the time a new item is picked up by the conventional financial media, a lot of the alpha might be gone. I watch a lot of CNBC, even when I am doing my consulting work. I also am awake at 4 am-5 am and watch Bloomberg TV for the Asia open and the S&P futures. I also look for financial engineering moves, like spin-outs. I have a new one that I think I haven't spoken about that I will share in My Trades below. Maybe talking about how many sources I go to is TMI since I am revealing to everyone how obsessive I am about the markets. You shouldn't assume that you must do as I do, as you all have actual lives to attend to. What I am saying is like everything else, you get out what you put in. If you want to get a jump on the crowd, relying on just Barron's for stock ideas is not going to get you there. Even so, I highly recommend getting Barron's. Also, I am going to state the obvious; Seeking Alpha is a great source for undiscovered nuggets, and no they aren’t paying me to say that. They have an excellent news team. I love their news tab, just reading that a bit every day can put you on to some interesting ideas. I like “On The Move”, “Notable Calls” and “Market Pulse”. These are super concise quick hits. I also keep an eye out for things that certain players that I respect say about individual stocks or a macro trend, guys like Bill Miller, Stan Druckenmiller, Leon Cooperman, and my fave the great Tom Lee of Fundstrat who has been a steadfast bull and has been right the last 2+ years. I probably can write several more paragraphs on sources but, I think you’ve got the picture, 3 simple things 1) look for sources of info that is closer to a source than the standard financial media 2) cast a very wide net 3) try to find experts that you trust, not commentators, but people who actually manage money. Ok, so before I get to names that caught my eye, and that I am putting on my watch list, let’s talk about what I think drove the crazy volatility this week.

