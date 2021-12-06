ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

All Facts, No Filler: A Solution For The Chinese 'Stock' Problem (Maybe)

By Sandeep G. Rao
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Current downturns in U.S.-listed Chinese tech stock goes beyond market overvaluation perception. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been relatively-recent investor favourites and the current downturn might be perplexing to some retail investors. While there is some imputation of U.S. market exuberance deflating having an impact on these stocks, the bulk of the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

Shiba Inu 2025 Price Prediction: Potential 1,104% Gains?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the cryptocurrency market by storm when it skyrocketed a staggering 60,000,000% over the past year. The historic gains commanded the attention of anyone investing in cryptos. That dreaded feeling of missing out cast over investors reading stories about how a $10 investment a year ago would have grown into millions.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Bayer Ag#Chinese Stocks#Adr#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Otcpk#Tcehy#Nestle Sa#Nsrgy#Bayry#Eastern#State
Seeking Alpha

I Spy With My Big Eagle Eye Some Stocks I May Want To Buy

The Market is having crazy volatility, Does that mean retreat? No. In my last piece, I mentioned that I want to own every stock that strikes my fancy I guess it is arguable whether this is a feature or a bug. For now, it is a behavior that I recognize in myself and I need to curtail at least temporarily. Long-time readers may have noticed that I employ mental devices that keep me on what I think is the right path for a trader. I recognize that I am a very fallible human being. That is why I have rules for my trading behavior. The ability to be self-aware, and understand motivations that could be a bad habit, might be a trait that could help in other areas of life. In any case, I thought I would take a break from talking about stocks that I am trading or intend to pull the trigger on and concentrate my talk about stocks that have caught my eye. I do cast a wide net, and a lot of my ideas come from trying to ingest as much news from more specialized sources like IEEE, perusing Informationweek, or even just looking at what stock symbols are exhibiting high volume that day. By the time a new item is picked up by the conventional financial media, a lot of the alpha might be gone. I watch a lot of CNBC, even when I am doing my consulting work. I also am awake at 4 am-5 am and watch Bloomberg TV for the Asia open and the S&P futures. I also look for financial engineering moves, like spin-outs. I have a new one that I think I haven't spoken about that I will share in My Trades below. Maybe talking about how many sources I go to is TMI since I am revealing to everyone how obsessive I am about the markets. You shouldn't assume that you must do as I do, as you all have actual lives to attend to. What I am saying is like everything else, you get out what you put in. If you want to get a jump on the crowd, relying on just Barron's for stock ideas is not going to get you there. Even so, I highly recommend getting Barron's. Also, I am going to state the obvious; Seeking Alpha is a great source for undiscovered nuggets, and no they aren’t paying me to say that. They have an excellent news team. I love their news tab, just reading that a bit every day can put you on to some interesting ideas. I like “On The Move”, “Notable Calls” and “Market Pulse”. These are super concise quick hits. I also keep an eye out for things that certain players that I respect say about individual stocks or a macro trend, guys like Bill Miller, Stan Druckenmiller, Leon Cooperman, and my fave the great Tom Lee of Fundstrat who has been a steadfast bull and has been right the last 2+ years. I probably can write several more paragraphs on sources but, I think you’ve got the picture, 3 simple things 1) look for sources of info that is closer to a source than the standard financial media 2) cast a very wide net 3) try to find experts that you trust, not commentators, but people who actually manage money. Ok, so before I get to names that caught my eye, and that I am putting on my watch list, let’s talk about what I think drove the crazy volatility this week.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Key Watchpoints For Markets As U.S. Fed Meeting Looms

On a special, blog-only edition of Market Week in Review, Head of Equity Portfolio Management for North America, Megan Roach, recapped recent market performance and discussed recent actions taken by China’s central bank to boost economic growth. On a special, blog-only edition of Market Week in Review, Head of...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Fifth Age Of Oil

Humanity's reliance on fossil fuels is harder to reduce than most people seem to realize. This article examines the history and current state of the global oil market, and makes the case for decent performance from oil and gas stocks during the 2020s decade. It’s not a trading call, in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
Seeking Alpha

Week Ahead: 9 Major Rate Decisions With Developed Markets Moving Slow

Nine major central bank decisions this week will show policymakers are changing course with monetary policy. A huge week of central bank rate decisions will tell a diverging story over how developed markets can afford to hold off on rate hiking cycles while emerging markets continue to tighten monetary policy. The main event on Wall Street will be the FOMC policy decision that was made easier after the latest inflation report that showed consumer prices rose to the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years. The Fed’s hawkish shift is completely justified - and a faster pace of tapering its asset purchases is not only warranted, it's long overdue.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

bluebird bio: Ticker Fueled By Gambling Chance Of Commercial Success

BLUE is left with a troubled portfolio with low chances of commercial success, rendering the ticker a speculative trade. After spinning off its oncology division last month, bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) is in a worse state than before, with a less diversified portfolio and smaller cash balance. The premise behind the previous article's buy rating rested on the company's low valuation and the weight of the oncology portfolio, which seemed immune to troubles of the Lentiviral Vector platform. The company's portfolio now consists of three Lentivirus therapies and barely has enough money to commercialize one. There exists a comforting prospect that the company will gain FDA approval for at least one of its therapies, most likely the beti-cel for Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia "TDT." Yesterday, the company released data from its beti-cel long-term follow-up study, showing high efficacy. The license will create hype and probably generate short-run capital gains if and when approved.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy