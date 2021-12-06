Top Asian News 5:22 p.m. GMT

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years. The verdict serves to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the Southeast Asian nation’s generals but then agreed to work alongside them when they promised to usher in democratic rule.

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi: The Legal Challenges

The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Suu Kyi’s supporters and legal experts generally believe the cases against her have been contrived to discredit her and justify the military’s seizure of power in February. Suu Kyi and her co-defendants have been charged under a wide range of laws and have pleaded not guilty to every charge. ___ TELECOMMUNICATIONS LAW Suu Kyi is charged with having walkie-talkies that were operated by her security guards without a license.

A timeline of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was appointed ambassador to India and then spent most of her young adult life in the United States and England, where in 1972 she married Michael Aris, a British scholar of Himalayan studies at Oxford University. Her career in politics began in 1988. April 1988 — Suu Kyi returns home to attend to her ailing mother as pro-democracy protests erupt against the 26-year military rule of Gen.

Afghan museum reopens with Taliban security -- and visitors

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The National Museum of Afghanistan is open once again and the Taliban, whose members once smashed their way through the facility destroying irreplaceable pieces of the country’s national heritage, now appear to be among its most enthusiastic visitors. The museum in southwest Kabul, which hosts artifacts from the Paleolithic period to the 20th century, reopened just over a week ago for the first time since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Its director, Mohammad Fahim Rahimi, and his staff have so far been allowed to continue in their positions although they, like many of Afghanistan’s civil servants, haven’t received salaries since August.

Remains of Sri Lankan lynching victim arrives from Pakistan

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The charred remains of a factory manager who was lynched by a mob in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy was brought back to Sri Lanka on Monday. Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people before being dragged onto the streets and set on fire last Friday in Sialkot, Pakistan, where he helped run a sports equipment factory. Workers at the factory accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Sir Lankan government officials received Kumara’s remains in a wooden box decorated by flower garlands, before preparations to hand over the coffin to his family to perform his last rites.

Thailand reports ‘likely’ case of omicron

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai health official said Monday that the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant had been detected but authorities would withhold confirmation ahead of further test results. Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, said at a daily press briefing that the “likely” case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain. “The analysis result confirms a 99.92% chance of it being the omicron variant. The ministry and private laboratories are now running parallel tests and we will know the result today. Initially, it is likely to be the first omicron case of Thailand,” Supakit said at the briefing.

UN delays action on Myanmar and Afghanistan’s bid for seats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday delaying action on requests by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to take their countries’ seats at the United Nations. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid banged his gavel to approve the measure by consensus, without a vote. The decision by the 193-member world body means that the ambassadors from the ousted governments in Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in their jobs. The resolution was introduced by Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Eneström, chair of the General Assembly’s Credentials Committee, which recommended last week that the United Nations defer a decision on the credentials of the two countries.

AP PHOTOS: Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new dramatic turn

Aung San Suu Kyi’ s career took another dramatic turn Monday as a court in Myanmar sentenced the ousted leader to four years in prison — before subsequently reducing it to two years — after convicting her of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. Other cases against her are pending. It was just a year ago that her National League for Democracy party won a landslide election victory that would have put her and her party back in office for a second consecutive five-year term after decades of army-dominated rule. The military seized back power on Feb. 1, arresting Suu Kyi and scores of others, and plunging Myanmar into turmoil after a brief period of stability and promises of more democracy.

Japan has 3rd omicron case as Kishida vows strict response

TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirmed on Monday its third case of the new omicron variant — a traveler entering from Italy — as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to take strict measures based on a worst-case scenario of a possible resurgence of infections. Japan has seen a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases since September. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the third confirmed case of the omicron strain is a man in his 30s who tested positive upon arrival from Italy at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Dec. 1 and has since been isolated. Kishida said in a policy speech before Parliament that he is taking no risks after previous criticisms that Japan was too relaxed in its anti-virus measures.

China seethes as Biden prepares Olympic diplomatic boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to soon announce that the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” U.S. athletes would still compete under such a boycott, a step that President Joe Biden had said he was contemplating last month. Now, Biden has made his decision to move forward with the boycott, which means the president won’t dispatch U.S. dignitaries to attend the games, according to two people familiar with the administration deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak ahead of the formal announcement.