It’s been a week since the Jeremy Strong New Yorker profile was published, and I’m calling it: The time has come for the Jeremy Strong discourse to die. In case you’ve somehow avoided this saga, here’s a quick recap: It started with a profile in which the Succession actor described his approach to acting as follows: “I can’t work in a way that feels like I’m making a television show. I need, for whatever reason, to believe that it’s real and commit myself to that sense of belief.” How does he “commit,” you ask? There are plenty of examples in the article, like the time he hurt his leg jumping off a stage while filming season three of Succession (the take wasn’t used), or how he fractured his foot running around in Tom Ford dress shoes even though it wasn’t necessary for the shot.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO