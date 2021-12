Travel bans and pre-departure tests will do nothing to stop the spread of omicron to the UK, according to a leading scientist from South Africa, one of the countries where the new variant of coronavirus was first detected.And a member of the government’s Sage scientific advisory board said that measures announced on Saturday by Sajid Javid, which are set to be imposed at 4am on Tuesday, were “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted”.Community transmission is already under way in the UK, and can be expected to “drive the next wave” and see cases rise from hundreds...

