Firefighters keep Colorado drought in mind as multiple fires spark Sunday

By Courtney Fromm
 7 days ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple firefighter agencies responded to the Miner’s Candle Fire on Sunday . Clear Creek County officials said the fire was estimated at about 20 acres.

“It’s not a wildlands season anymore, it’s becoming an ever-present wildfire situation,” captain Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said.

The cause of the Miner’s Candle Fire still has yet to be determined, but Pixley said it’s important for Coloradans to face the reality of the state’s current drought.

“For Colorado to have this record-breaking drought and the dry weather it’s become an issue and concern for firefighters,” Pixley said.

Residents evacuated quickly due to Miner’s Candle Fire

Pixley said on Sunday the biggest risk factors firefighters faced were wind and drought. He said the upcoming summer is on the mind of those fighting on the frontlines if Colorado doesn’t see moisture soon.

“When we have a significant windstorm as this cold front moved in it became apparent that firefighters across the Front Range needed to be on high alert,” Pixley said.

It’s important for Coloradans to keep in mind the small actions they take, that can cause disastrous wild/brush fires. Pixley said things like small campfires, cigarette butts and sparks for machinery can be detrimental.

“It’s a really unique time here in Colorado,” Pixley said.

West Ranch Fire burning 6 acres in Jefferson County

He said it’s important if you see smoke or fire at any point or amount to call 911 right away.

“If there is a fire or emergency call 911 immediately. We can’t let these small fires become big fires,” Pixley said.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Clear Creek County Emergency services tweeted out that the Miner’s Candle Fire is currently at 50% containment. They are expecting to give another update on Monday.

