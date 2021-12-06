Runnin’ Utes win first Pac-12 game over Cal, 66-58
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was a very solid start to the Pac-12 season for the Utes basketball team.
Both Gach scored 19 points and Lazar Stefanovic came off the bench to knock down three second-half 3-pointers as Utah took control after intermission to beat California 66-58 on Sunday.
Cal built a 35-29 lead in the first half, but Utah opened the second with a 10-0 run to take the lead the Utes never surrendered.#11 Utah to face #6 Ohio State in Rose Bowl New Year’s Day
Branden Carlson and Gach each hit 3s to help ignite the second-half rally and Stefanovic added three to help keep Cal at bay.
Grant Anticevich hit a jumper and Jordan Shepherd added a free throw and a layup to pull California within four, 58-54 with 4:45 left. Lahat Thioune answered with a dunk for Utah and the Bears did not score again until Shepherd converted two free throws with 36 seconds left.
Gach hit 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, to lead Utah (6-2, 1-1 Pac-12). Carlson converted 5 of 6 from the line and added 12 points. Stefanovic finished with 11 points on 3=of-6 shooting from 3-point range.Shorthanded Utes get blown out in Pac-12 opener by #20 USC, 93-73
Shepherd scored 14 points to lead California (4-5, 1-1), which shot 40.4% from the field (23 for 57), but was just 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Makale Foreman had 13 points off the bench, hitting 3 of 7 from distance, and Anticevich finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.
The Utes next play TCU Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.
