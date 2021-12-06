ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Life, Liberty & Levin - Sunday, December 5

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Fox News

Coming Up on 'Fox News Sunday': December 5

Fox News

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, December 5

Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
Primetimer

Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel’s solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel’s ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network’s news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
Fox News

Gutfeld reveals the 'root cause' of crime in the United States

Greg Gutfeld blamed skyrocketing crime rates in the nation’s largest cities on the redefinition of law and order as "systemically racist" Friday on "The Five." "The bottom line here is…we've redefined law and order as systemically racist. So any time you enforce the law, you're going to be called a racist, which is the most effective method for undermining society. We're watching society implode. I feel absolutely hopeless," he said.
CELEBRITIES

