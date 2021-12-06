Holiday market helps local businesses gear up for the season

As Sonic's Christmas Parade rolled through Downtown Lafayette, local small businesses rolled out their goods to sell street side during Handy Stop's holiday market.

People like 18-year-old Lillian Babineaux, who started her handmade jewelry business just two months ago.

"Foot traffic is a big part of making sales, as well as giving out cards and making sure people know you exist," Babineaux said. "Because no one's around and so it's really hard to put yourself out there when there's no 'out there' to be put."

Lisa Josey owns Josey's Goods, LLC. She told KATC that she can relate to the sentiment, as the pandemic has been difficult to navigate. She said, however, there's a silver lining after all — she has noticed more people choosing to shop small versus at big box stores.

"Through the pandemic, the locals are here, we're here before, after, during, long after," Josey said. "So we're here for the long haul so and we're not stuck on a cargo ship in the pacific ocean, we are here and we have our products and we're ready to serve our people."

Customers like Kenneth Atkins from Youngsville told KATC that they love to shop local when they can, stating that events like this make it easier to do so.

"You always find the best stuff at places like this and you've got a story to go with it," Atkins said.

Vendors at the holiday market noted that the Christmas parade was just the start. They are still gearing up for future events as the holiday season wears on and the new year approaches.

