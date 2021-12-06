Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos

First-place Kansas City returns from its bye week break to host the Broncos Sunday night. Here are three Week 13 talking points for the Broncos (6-5) and Chiefs (7-4): When Kansas City was routed 27-3 at Tennessee in Week 7, the Chiefs were 3-4 and leaking oil defensively. In Weeks 1-7, they allowed 203 points (third-most), had only eight sacks (fewest) and seven takeaways (tied for 18th). But the turnaround has been startling, keying a four-game winning streak and a climb to first place in the AFC West. In Weeks 8-11, the Chiefs allowed 47 points (second-fewest) and had eight takeaways (tied fourth-most) and 11 sacks (fourth-most). Their plus-46 point differential during that span was third. A key was getting defensive lineman Chris Jones back (3 1/2 sacks in the Chiefs’ last game).
