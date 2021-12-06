Randolph’s celebration week starts with showing of his documentary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Sunday night marked the start of a week-long celebration of Zach Randolph.

The Grizzlies legend had a private showing of his documentary ‘#50ForDaCity,’ a film that narrates his journey in Memphis.

The week ends with his jersey retirement Saturday during the Grizzlies match up against the Raptors at FedexForum, but he was able to take a moment to reflect on his legendary career in Memphis and his off the court philanthropy that was captured in the documentary.

“It’s really mind blowing, you know, just to you know, be able to go on the rafters and come where I come from and the documentary so you know, just all the love that the city and organization as shown me,” said Randolph following the showing. “I gave back, you know. I gave my heart again my sweat and again, you know, I gave everything and they respected you know, the city respect and that’s all you can ask. It was a lot of a lot a lot emotions, you know, especially the part seeing my mom and you know, I mean her up there and it just brought back memories, she’s not here with me now and you know, just wishing her my brother was here but I know they’re watching over me and smiling.”

The official release of the documentary is Tuesday on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.