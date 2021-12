Buffalo Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Thursday night’s victory over the New Orleans Saints. Tre was arguably the heart and soul of this defense, and a player that helped mold this secondary into what it is now. White was having another dominant season as well, allowing 33 receptions on 63 targets, 328 yards, zero TDs, and one INT. The Bills will have to look to adding some depth at an already thin CB room, and may have a hard time finding any talent this late in the year. Here are some FA options along with options in house.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO