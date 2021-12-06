ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Hands food pantry

By Sarah Lehman
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One Champaign woman is stepping up to help others in need.

Katie Ware started a free food pantry when the pandemic hit. She said she saw so many people in need and wanted to help.

Recently, she came home and found the pantry was nearly empty. Something that hasn’t ever happened since she started it.

“It’s one of those things, like no matter where you are in your life, everybody deserves to eat. Like at the end of the day, you’re human and you still deserve food, no matter what’s going on, or your circumstances for needing,” Ware said.

Ware said people in the community who want to give back, help fill the pantry. If you want to donate or learn more you can visit their Facebook page here.

