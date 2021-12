Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD has spiked towards the $1.60 resistance again. ADA/USD is looking bullish today, with higher highs already set. Looking forward, we can see some resistance at around $1.75, where it may be possible for ADA/USD to stall slightly before continuing its sustained rise; this matches up very nicely with Fibonacci retracement resistance and will likely act as strong resistance to any continuation of current trend given how well correlated it is with support levels at $1.50.

