‘Charleston Holiday Parade’ brings excitement, holiday cheer to downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Holiday Parade may be finished, but excitement for the holidays is just getting started, as Charleston aimed to deliver a holiday celebration to remember.

Magical, one of the many words parade-goers used to describe Sunday’s parade.

The celebration was missed after last year’s parade was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s great seeing everyone out here with their families,” first-time parade attendee Allison Call said. “Especially after the crazy year last year. They finally got to come out and have fun.”

The parade had something for everyone, and there were a few fan favorites.

“I liked the band on the boat,” Call said. “They were fun. Playing Christmas music.”

Speaking of fan favorites, the News 2 Team was also a part of the celebration.

The one thing many people can agree on, Sunday’s parade was special.

“Last year we really didn’t get to do too much holiday celebrations,” Nicole Farina, who is also a first-time parade attendee, said. “This is our first time really celebrating the holidays in Charleston. So, it’s fun to make these memories and definitely plan to do it going forward with our friends.” If you missed Sunday’s parade, the City of Charleston has a number of holiday displays, including the Christmas tree in Marion Square.

