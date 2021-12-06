Local family spreads holiday joy by holding food drive

BURIEN, Wash. — A local family is spreading holiday joy and helping those who are in need by holding a food drive in Burien.

At the historic Tin Room Bar in Olde Burien, there’s a new tradition bringing holiday cheer.

“It’s been really special for us to be able to come back for a second year,” said Rose Poelzer, small business owner and organizer.

The food drive started last year when Rose Poelzer’s business was hit hard due to the pandemic.

She wanted to support the community safely and came up with the idea of a food drive to benefit the Highline Area Food Bank. In exchange, donors could step in and take a photo with Santa.

“Last year, it felt like it was really just something that needed to be done in the moment because everybody was hurting so much with COVID. This year, it’s been nice because it seems more of a celebration. People can really enjoy coming back together,” Rose Poelzer said.

The food drive is also a family affair. Rose Poelzer’s sister-in-law Lainey Poelzer, a photographer, assists by capturing the magic on camera. She immediately jumped on board with the project.

“I personally lived off the food bank. My family growing up, really needed the help of the food bank. So it’s wonderful to be able to give back,” said Lainey Poelzer.

Small business owners in the area were also allowed to showcase their goods at a gift market. While it is only the second year, the spirit of giving is just beginning.

“It’s helped (to) make this holiday special within my own family as well as for community, so I don’t see us wanting to stop that or slow it down anytime soon,” Rose Poelzer said.

