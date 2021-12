Long Beach lit up its Christmas tree and the evening sky this week during what has become a popular holiday tradition in the city. The city’s seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony took place Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, in front of the Terrance Theater in downtown Long Beach. And while the tree may have been the official star of the show, there were plenty of other features that entertained the crowd — including fireworks blasting into the sky from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

