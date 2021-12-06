ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOffo_0dEzq9hx00

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaTEI_0dEzq9hx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4eAv_0dEzq9hx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J72YF_0dEzq9hx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9QJ5_0dEzq9hx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUFrL_0dEzq9hx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCoAI_0dEzq9hx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvvQK_0dEzq9hx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwuos_0dEzq9hx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401mmM_0dEzq9hx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYEfH_0dEzq9hx00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Max Verstappen produced ‘insane’ lap to beat Lewis Hamilton to crucial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen produced the an “insane” lap to beat title rival Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Sunday’s season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed. The Red Bull driver, who is aiming to win the Formula One world title for the first time, overturned the early pace shown by Hamilton and Mercedes to finish fastest in Saturday’s qualifying session. Verstappen benefitted from an important tow from teammate Sergio Perez to set a blistering time of 1:22.109 and go almost half a second faster than Hamilton on the first lap of Q3. Hamilton was able...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Leeds, live! How to watch, analysis, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO. LIVERPOOL. ASTON VILLA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
UPI News

College football, NFL, soccer, golf lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- College football conference championship games, the MLS Cup Playoffs and a PGA Tour golf tournament highlight the weekend sports schedule. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball regular seasons also continue. College football's regular season is over and postseason bowls start later this month. But...
NFL
The Independent

Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Fa Cup Final#Uk Championship#The Premier League#Old Trafford#Chelsea#Women S Fa Cup#The Hero World Challenge
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Wilson bearing ‘burden’ of Newcastle’s number nine shirt with style

Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s blossoming leadership skills after he took on the “burden” of Newcastle’s number nine shirt.Howe, who took Wilson to former club Bournemouth during his second spell in charge on the south coast, inherited the £20million striker when he replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle last month and has seen him score in the last two games, the second of them a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley which ended the Magpies’ Premier League drought.The pair spent six, largely successful, years together with the Cherries before both left within a matter of weeks in the wake of relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says return to empty grounds would be ‘disaster’ for football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
China
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Robert Page knows Gareth Bale will be ‘100 per cent’ ready for Wales’ play-offs

Wales boss Robert Page insists Gareth Bale will prove his fitness for the World Cup play-offs whether he is playing for Real Madrid or not.Bale has made only three appearances for Real this term, his last coming on August 28, since returning from last season’s loan spell at Tottenham.The 32-year-old forward, who is in the final year of his Real contract, has actually played more for Wales this season, with his last four appearances on international duty.Bale suffered a hamstring injury in September and then picked up a calf complaint after winning his 100th Wales cap against Belarus last month,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy