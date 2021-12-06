ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Fear TWD' will return in April 2022. A new trailer teases a war between Alicia and Victor.

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoQcr_0dEzpOpO00
Alicia declared war on Strand on the mid-season finale of "Fear TWD." AMC
  • "Fear TWD" will return to TV on April 17, 2022.
  • The trailer for the back-half of season seven, below, teases a war between Alicia and Victor.
  • AMC announced the "TWD" spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season with Kim Dickens returning.

"Fear TWD" will return from its winter hiatus next spring and the the first trailer for the back-half of the season teases a fiery Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) at odds.

The "TWD" spin-off will return from its winter hiatus on AMC on April 17th. (Episodes will debut a week earlier on AMC+ starting April 10.) You can check out the trailer below.

"Fear the Walking Dead" aired its mid-season finale Sunday night, finally catching viewers up on what happened to Alicia since she was locked up in a bunker on the season six finale. Not only is she in charge of a new group of people, but Alicia also was bit by a walker and amputated her arm. She's still thriving, but is fighting off an infection which may be walker related and may not be. Time will tell!

Announced on Sunday's "Talking Dead," AMC confirmed "Fear TWD" has been renewed for an eighth season.

That's not all!

Additionally, the network announced Kim Dickens, who played fan-favorite Madison Clark on the show's first four seasons, will return later in season seven. Dickens will return as a series regular on the show's eighth season.

You can read more about her return here.

You can follow along with our "TWD" universe coverage here.

Comments / 0

Related
Moore News

‘Fear TWD’: Colman Domingo on Strand’s ‘Fully Askew’ Moral Compass

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Maybe what Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) really needs isn’t a pristine skyscraper packed to the brim with artists, musicians, scholars and the like. Maybe what he really, actually needs is… a hug?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett trailer teases answer to major Star Wars mystery

The Book of Boba Fett has dropped a brand new teaser, suggesting we will finally learn who rescued him from the Sarlacc Pit. Of course, the official Star Wars canon has yet to explain how the iconic bounty hunter survived after falling in the terror-inducing pit in Return of the Jedi.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Kim Dickens
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Digital Trends

Vigil, Peacock’s submarine thriller, teases murder at sea in new trailer

Police procedurals are some of the most common shows on TV. However, the first trailer for Peacock‘s Vigil navigates new ground by setting up an intriguing murder at sea — in a nuclear submarine. And the implications of this death may lead to even graver crimes. Vigil debuted on BBC...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does Alicia die in Fear the Walking Dead?

For season seven, fear The Walking Dead’s midseason finale ended with Alicia declaring war on her one-time friend, Victor Strand. This war will be the story that we look at in season 7B. We also received the news that Kim Dickens will return as Alicia’s mother, Madison Clark. This character’s return will make 7B even more interesting.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Snowpiercer season 3 trailer teases Archie Panjabi, New Eden, & more

Come January 24 you are going to have a chance to see the Snowpiercer season 3 premiere; why not prepare with the latest trailer?. While the new video by TNT may not even be 90 seconds long, they do a great job still of setting up what lies ahead, both for new and old viewers alike. The give you a sense of where the world currently lies, and also how Snowpiercer is in a lot of ways one of the few ways for people to survive … or is it?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Twd#War#Amc#Time
bloody-disgusting.com

New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer Teases Brutal Return of Leatherface! [Video]

Yesterday brought a first look at Leatherface and his victims for the upcoming Fede Alvarez-produced Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Today the face of madness returns with a new trailer that screened at Comic Con Experience, below. David Blue Garcia (Tejano) directed the movie for Legendary, which was written by Chris Thomas...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

New trailer for A Discovery of Witches teases The Final Chapter

A new trailer has been released for A Discovery of Witches, which reveals that the supernatural drama series will return for its third and final season on January 8th; watch it here…. In the final series of A Discovery of Witches, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: Hunters gameplay revealed in new trailer

Lucasfilm Games and Zynga have released a first gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, the upcoming free-to-play competitive arena combat game which is coming to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in the New Year. “Today’s gameplay reveal gives players their first look at the Hunters in action, showcasing eight of...
VIDEO GAMES
Insider

Insider

213K+
Followers
19K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy