New School on the Block: Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School

By Sarah Stoulil
 7 days ago
A new learning adventure awaits elementary students of Tampa Bay in 2022. Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School opens its doors on the Dr. Kiran C. Patel Campus for Innovative Learning in August 2022. We are a not-for-profit, tuition-free public charter school founded on Dr. Patel’s belief that “The best and most valuable gift you can give someone is the gift of education.”

What makes Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School different?

Patel Elementary School’s educational program is a combination of rigorous academic content, Project Based Learning and Social Emotional Learning that focuses on Whole Child Development. Our educational program incorporates hands-on learning and supports a higher degree of student engagement with a focus on the overall wellness of our students from the inside out. Our motto at Patel Elementary is “Healthy Hearts and Minds.

How do you plan to meet the needs of all students?

Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School is committed to establishing a school climate and culture that is a safe learning environment for students, teachers and families. We believe that students who are embraced within a family school culture focused on the Whole Child, with Social Emotional Learning and Leadership Development, and within a Project Based Learning design, will be well-equipped to succeed in their future endeavors. Project Based Learning, rather than textbook-driven instruction, fosters a deeper learning of academic content and builds a stronger motivation to learn.

How do you ensure a safe learning environment?

Patel Elementary School students and staff adhere to the expectations of always promoting the physical and emotional safety of others. Our state-of-the-art building is secure with card entry access-controlled systems, security cameras and an on-site school security officer. Our educators take a Whole Child approach to enhance learning by addressing each student’s social, emotional, physical and academic needs.

How is the school designed?

With an intentional design of larger innovative classrooms within our beautiful new building, student workspaces are created to allow opportunities for flexible group learning, collaboration, access to technology and independent workstations. Physical well-being is supported through daily opportunities to engage in physical education, recess and brain breaks on our playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields and track.

How can my child become a part of the Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School family?

We are now accepting kindergarten, first and second grade student applications at www.patelelementary.org. The lottery is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. We officially open and welcome our first students in August 2022. Our inaugural year will include kindergarten through second grade, with an enrollment of 270 students. We will add a grade level each year, until we meet capacity with 652 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Please visit our website for opportunities to tour the school and learn more.

*Presented by Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School | Originally Published in the December 2021 issue of Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

If you've read many articles about parenting and education this year, you've probably learned about the importance of social-emotional intelligence and learning. It's a focus of Marnie Lebowitz Fuente, M.S., EdS, the program director of the Quality Early Education System (QEES) at Hillsborough Community College. She's been teaching families and teachers in our community for years about how to implement CALM—Conscious Awareness Learning Model—to ensure our children are getting the best start in the classroom and in life. We recently caught up with her to learn more about CALM and how we can take simple steps to incorporate the CALM method at home.
