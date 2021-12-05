ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hundreds Celebrate Life Of Chicago Icon Timuel Black

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Chicago icon Timuel Black Sunday at the Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago Campus. Black died in October...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
illinois.edu

Why are Black residents leaving Chicago?

Nearly 7 million Black people left the south between 1915 and the 1970s during the Great Migration. Hundreds of thousands came north to Chicago, fleeing violence, overt discrimination and poverty in the south. This influx of people made Chicago the city that it is today—shaped by the contributions of a thriving Black community to the city’s art, music, culture and economy. Now, many Black Chicagoans are leaving again, in the other direction. Systemic racism in the city, violence, and gentrification are just some of the reasons many Black Chicagoans are going to neighboring states like Indiana, or south to Texas, Georgia and Arizona. To talk more about the out-migration of Chicago’s black residents, we were joined by the CEO of an resident association, a professor of Urban Planning, a Chicago bakery owner and former professor, and a former Chicago resident who left the city a few years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Columbia faculty remember Chicago activist and historian Timuel Black, service to be held Dec. 5

When Chicago activist, author and historian Timuel Black died at the age of 102 on Oct. 13, his passing had a special impact on the Columbia community. Some had grown up in Chicago and had heard his name mentioned with respect and reverence in their homes. Some met him in their professional roles, while others sought him out for his historical knowledge and perspective.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago Creates Scholarship Honoring Civil Rights Activist Timuel Black

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago honors the late Timuel Black with a scholarship in his name. The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic and community engagement with hopes to bring change to their communities. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and fees and can be applied to any of the seven City Colleges. Students are selected annually and can also submit a project request to fund civic issues that were central to Black’s work. “Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader, and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago. Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. Black died back in October — he was 102 years old.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
wuwm.com

Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center 'For the Culture,' celebrating Black life

The stage play produced by Black Arts, MKE, Black Nativity, is back in Milwaukee for its sixth year, running at the Marcus Performing Arts Center December 9-12. Black Nativity, originally written by poet and playwright Langston Hughes, is the retelling of the traditional Nativity story from an African American perspective. It first opened off-Broadway in 1961, and it's one of the first plays written by an African American to do so.
MILWAUKEE, WI
uchicago.edu

Rockefeller Chapel to host public memorial service celebrating life of Timuel Black, civil rights leader and Chicago historian

When Timuel Black and fellow members of Hyde Park’s First Unitarian Church invited Martin Luther King Jr. to Chicago to deliver his first major address in the city in 1956, the event had to be moved to the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel to accommodate the expected crowds. Like Black, the growing number of people gravitated toward King’s message of peace and justice.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Memorial Service for Civil Rights Icon, Timuel D. Black Set For Dec. 5th.

A public memorial for Timuel D. Black, Jr., Chicago’s centenarian, civil rights warrior, author, teacher, lecturer, and historian is set for Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Located at the University of Chicago at 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave, the program will include speakers, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Rev. Jessie Jackson. Doors open at 3 pm with the service beginning at 3:30 pm.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Family members, officials and students remember how Timuel Black shaped his century and his city

When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel more than 60 years ago in one of his first major Chicago speeches, some in the crowd were awed by his ideas of protest and justice, and inspired to carry forth his message. Similar feelings about another extraordinary man who was instrumental in making that appearance happen decades ago moved the crowd ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harold Washington
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Timuel Black
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Defender

The Chicago Southside Film Festival Celebrates Five Years

The Chicago South Side Film Festival (CSSFF) celebrates 5 years by introducing a hybrid experience, including live screenings for film-goers and filmmakers throughout the South Side of Chicago from November 27th until December 5th. This year, the founder of CSSFF, Michelle Kennedy, wanted to assure film-goers that this year’s festival will encompass something they can appreciate through film selections and audience engagement. The CSSFF is utilizing a hybrid festival for local film lovers with virtual participants. This hybrid model shows how the pandemic has affected our society, including the film community. This year’s festival is using its platform to be socially responsible to the current times. The film festival will have a mix of live screenings and a virtual post-production workshop.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Civil Rights#Cbs#African
loc.gov

Debutante Daughters: Celebrating Black Life at Cotillion

This is a guest post by Lanai Huddleston, Archives History and Heritage Advanced Internship intern in the Manuscript Division, winter 2021. Lanai is a 2021 graduate of Howard University and majored in philosophy and history. The DuPree African American Pentecostal Collection was acquired by the Manuscript Division in 2019 for...
FESTIVAL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.  It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands. At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Darth Vader, wrestling titans, hundreds of artists return to C2E2 in Chicago this weekend

Exciting news: Darth Vader is taking a holiday vacation from his castle on the volcano planet of Mustafar this weekend ... in Chicago!. Translation: Actor Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his "Star Wars" prequel role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series, will be among the celebrity guests this weekend when the C2E2 pop culture convention returns to McCormick Place.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
blavity.com

6 Resources For Homeless Black Students In Chicago

It’s normal for students to stress about many things — like finals, for instance — but housing shouldn’t be one of them. As winter break approaches, many students are stressed about where they’re going to sleep. In Chicago, an estimated 4,477 people are experiencing homelessness— with 73 percent of the population being African Americans.
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Hundreds turn out for celebration

WILKES-BARRE — A special celebration to recognize the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday brought more than 300 people to streets of the city in a procession filled with the folklore and faith of the Hispanic community. Leading the procession was the statue of la Virgen de...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy