Oak Park And River Forest High School Could Reverse Decision To Ban Activities, Sports Due To COVID Outbreak

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban high school could be reversing course after a heated protest over COVID-19 protocols .

Student athletes rallied outside the school Saturday after school officials announced they would be canceling sports and other extra curricular activities.

The district now says it will decide by Monday whether to reverse that decision.

It may reinstate sports and activities if students agree to wear masks.

A final decision will be announced Monday by 7 p.m.