ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park And River Forest High School Could Reverse Decision To Ban Activities, Sports Due To COVID Outbreak

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9gUf_0dEzoY5X00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban high school could be reversing course after a heated protest over COVID-19 protocols .

Student athletes rallied outside the school Saturday after school officials announced they would be canceling sports and other extra curricular activities.

The district now says it will decide by Monday whether to reverse that decision.

It may reinstate sports and activities if students agree to wear masks.

A final decision will be announced Monday by 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Outbreak at Paint Branch High School Suspends Boys’ Basketball Season

Montgomery County Public Schools announced over the weekend there was an outbreak of positive coronavirus cases at Burtonville’s Paint Branch High School. One staff member and 16 students tested positive between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6. The affected individuals were last on school grounds between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, according to a letter posted to the MCPS website.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Forest, IL
Coronavirus
Oak Park, IL
Health
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
River Forest, IL
Education
River Forest, IL
Sports
Oak Park, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Oak Park, IL
Coronavirus
River Forest, IL
Health
Oak Park, IL
Sports
City
River Forest, IL
NBC Chicago

OPRF Cancels Activities Due to COVID Surge in Past Week, School Says

After experiencing a surge in positive coronavirus cases, Oak Park River Forest High School announced that all activities would be canceled through winter break. In a letter to staff, students and families, OPRF Supt. Greg Johnson wrote that the school has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, and have been in "close communication" with the Oak Park Department of Health.
OAK PARK, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports and extracurricular activities help develop the whole student at Duchesne High School

Interested in hockey, math or improv? Maybe chess, band, ping pong or football? Perhaps the Science Olympiad or Rosary Prayer Group is more top of mind?. Whatever the interest, student life at Duchesne High School shapes students into mind, body, and spirit leaders. The whole person is nurtured to become the best, most responsible global citizen in a future that is continually changing.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Covid
wfcnnews.com

COVID-19 once again affecting local High School sports

FRANKLIN / WILLIAMSON COUNTY - COVID-19 is once again affecting local High School sports competitions. At least two local school districts have been forced to either temporarily cancel all activities or cancel some activities. This evening, the West Frankfort Athletic Department announced that all activities have been temporarily halted... "Due...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Parents Of Teen With Autism Demand Other Educational Options After He Was Bullied, Humiliated At Deerfield High School — And It Has Become A Fight

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A teenager with autism was humiliated to the point where he did not want to return to school – and his parents say it is for a good reason. Those parents are now asking the north suburban school district in which their son is enrolled to place him in a safe setting. But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found it has become a fight. “My son sent me a text from school saying, ‘Mom, something horrible has happened to me,’” said Ilise Zeiger. That is how Zeiger said the Deerfield High School nightmare started for her 15-year-old son....
DEERFIELD, IL
CBS Miami

Aldo Amenta, South Florida Quadriplegic Who Gained Fame With Exoskelton At College Graduation, Does It Again

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida quadriplegic who gained national fame in 2018 by using an exoskeleton to help walk across the stage at his college graduation at FIU, has done it again. This time, Aldo Amenta walked across the stage to receive his master’s degree in biomedical engineering. Amenta broke his neck and became paralyzed six years ago and didn’t know if he would graduate from college let alone walk at the ceremony. But he did, with support from an exoskeleton, and he did again Sunday night as the graduation crowd cheered and chanted his name. Amenta hopes to enter the biomedical industry to help others like him suffering from severe spinal injury. Amenta became a quadraplegic when he broke his neck diving into the shallow end of a swimming pool in 2015, right in the middle of his college career. He spent two weeks in a coma, suffered collapsed lungs due to an infection and experienced his heart stopping twice. He was hospitalized for two months. Once he was healthy enough, FIU offered him a scholarship under its Ignite Campaign to help him get back to school and finish his degree in electrical engineering.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Oak Park And River Forest High School Ban On Activities Due To COVID Outbreak Sparks Outrage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A decision to put a stop to sports and extracurricular activities at a west suburban high school has sparked outrage from students and parents. Health and school leaders call the high school a hot spot for spreading COVID-19, but about a hundreds parents and students showed up to a rally that got heated at Oak Park and River Forest High School Saturday evening. They demanded the temporary ban on activities be lifted after the out-of-the-blue announcement Friday night.
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago Tribune

Oak Park-River Forest school officials rescind decision to cancel athletics due to COVID-19 transmission rates

School district officials rescinded a decision canceling sports and after-school activities at Oak Park-River Forest High School amid a COVID-19 spike but warned stricter precautions would be taken. In a statement sent to parents Sunday evening, Superintendent Greg Johnson said that the final decision on reinstating school programs hinged on how well students responded to new stepped-up rules ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy